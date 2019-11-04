Kansas State-North Dakota State basketball lineups, tipoff time, TV and a prediction

The Kansas State Wildcats open the 2019-20 men’s basketball season Tuesday against the North Dakota State Bison.

The details

When/where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas

TV/radio: Streaming on ESPN+ (subscription required); KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City.

Line: K-State by 13

Projected lineups

P No. North Dakota State Ht. Yr. PPG F 34 Rocky Kreuser 610 Jr. 8.7 F 5 Sam Griesel 6-6 So. 6.1 G 24 Tyson Ward 6-6 Sr. 12.4 G 11 Jared Samuelson 6-3 Sr. 7.1 G 0 Vinnie Shahid 5-11 Sr. 13.1 P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 34 Levi Stockard 6-8 Jr. 1.8 F 14 Makol Mawien 6-9 Sr. 7.0 G 20 Xavier Sneed 6-5 Sr. 10.6 G 00 Mike McGuirl 6-2 Jr. 3.6 G 2 Cartier Diarra 6-4 Jr. 6.8

About North Dakota State (0-0): The Bison enter the 2019-20 season fresh off a 19-win season that finished with an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. North Dakota State returns all five starters from last year’s team and is the preseason favorite in the Summit League. It likes to shoot three-pointers and won its lone exhibition game 104-63 against a NAIA team.

About Kansas State (0-0): The Wildcats will look considerably different than they last season when they take the court on Tuesday. Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes and Dean Wade are all out of college eligibility and freshmen DaJuan Gordon, Montavious Murphy and Antonio Gordon will make their debuts. Senior starters Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien will lead this group early, but much will be expected from their supporting cast. K-State was picked to finish in the Big 12 preseason poll but enters the season with much higher expectations than that.

Prediction: Bruce Weber scoffed at a question that suggested North Dakota State might not be able to keep this game competitive until the bitter end. He respects the Bison and thinks this will be one of K-State’s most difficult early games. He’s right. This won’t be a cake walk. But the Wildcats are clearly the better team, and that will show in the season-opener. K-State 74, North Dakota State 63