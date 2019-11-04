Kansas State football adds Georgia defensive back to 2020 recruiting class

Kansas State’s winning streak on the football field is beginning to pay dividends on the recruiting trail.

The Wildcats added another member to their 2020 recruiting class on Monday when Tajiri Smith, a 5-foot-10 defensive back from Powder Springs, Georgia announced his intentions to play for K-State coach Chris Klieman.

Smith is a three-star recruit.

He was previously committed to Memphis and chose the Wildcats over Boston College, Houston, Louisville, South Florida, Syracuse and others.

“This commitment is a different feeling from when I first committed,” Smith told Rivals. “I wanted to be done with recruiting before the season, and I thought I was, but things changed. Memphis is a great school, but Kansas State is the one for me. I feel different and I will be signing in December.”

Smith is the 20th known member of K-State’s 2020 recruiting class and the third defensive back of the group. He is the only current K-State pledge who hails from the state of Georgia.

K-State is off to a 6-2 start and is already bowl eligible in Klieman’s first season.