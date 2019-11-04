Kickoff time, TV info set for K-State Wildcats vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

The Kansas State football team will continue to play afternoon games for the foreseeable future.

The Big 12 and its television partners have announced kickoff times and TV information for a full slate of conference games on Nov. 16, and the Wildcats will play at 2:30 p.m. for the third straight Saturday.

K-State will host West Virginia that week at 2:30 p.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.

The No. 20 Wildcats (6-2, 3-2) should be favored against the Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4).

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Until then, K-State will play its next game at Texas on Saturday, while West Virginia will host Texas Tech.

The Kansas Jayhawks are off this week, but they will take on Oklahoma State in their next game at Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. on Nov. 16. That game will be broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1.

Big 12 football schedule for Nov. 9

Texas Tech at West Virginia - 11 a.m. on ESPN2

Baylor at TCU - 11 a.m. on FS1

K-State at Texas - 2:30 on ESPN

Iowa State at Oklahoma - 7 p.m. on Fox

Big 12 football schedule for Nov. 16

Kansas at Oklahoma State - 11 a.m. on FS1

TCU at Texas Tech - 11 a.m. on ESPN2

West Virginia at K-State - 2:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2

Texas at Iowa State - 2:30 p.m. on FS1

Oklahoma at Baylor - 6:30 p.m. on ABC