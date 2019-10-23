Kansas State University
K-State football lands 2020 junior college recruit from Northwest Mississippi
The Kansas State football team got some good news on the recruiting front following its 24-17 victory over TCU.
Robert Hentz, a three-star defensive end from Northwest Mississippi Community College, orally committed to the Wildcats on Tuesday.
He announced his decision on social media.
Hentz is a three-star recruit who will be eligible to play for K-State next season. He chose the Wildcats over Memphis, North Texas, Arkansas State, Colorado State and others. He committed to K-State following a recruiting visit to campus.
With Hentz on board, the Wildcats now have 19 incoming recruits lined up for their 2020 recruiting class. Hentz is the fourth defensive end to commit to K-State this recruiting cycle.
