K-State football lands 2020 junior college recruit from Northwest Mississippi

The Kansas State football team got some good news on the recruiting front following its 24-17 victory over TCU.

Robert Hentz, a three-star defensive end from Northwest Mississippi Community College, orally committed to the Wildcats on Tuesday.

He announced his decision on social media.

Spent last weekend in the Little , now I’m ready to spend the next two years there! I’m excited to announce my commitment to Kansas State University! Thank you to my family, friends, and my coaches for helping me along the way! #GoCats pic.twitter.com/HcmfakfyRc — Robert Hentz 2️⃣ (@Dezzy_R11) October 23, 2019

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Hentz is a three-star recruit who will be eligible to play for K-State next season. He chose the Wildcats over Memphis, North Texas, Arkansas State, Colorado State and others. He committed to K-State following a recruiting visit to campus.

With Hentz on board, the Wildcats now have 19 incoming recruits lined up for their 2020 recruiting class. Hentz is the fourth defensive end to commit to K-State this recruiting cycle.