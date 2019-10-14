Kansas State University
Kickoff time, TV info announced for K-State Wildcats/Oklahoma Sooners football game
Kansas State football fans can start planning for a morning kickoff when the Wildcats host the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 26 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State (3-2) will take on No. 5 Oklahoma (6-0) at 11 a.m. that weekend. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC.
The Wildcats will next play the TCU Horned Frogs at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at home. That game will be televised on Fox Sports Kansas City
K-State is coming off its second bye week of the season but has lost its first two conference games. Oklahoma is off to an undefeated start and just defeated Texas at the Red River Shootout.
The Sooners host West Virginia at 11 a.m. in their next game on Saturday.
Game times have also been announced for each of the Kansas Jayhawks’ next two football games.
KU will travel to Texas at 6 p.m. on Saturday for a game that will be carried on The Longhorn Network. The week after that, the Jayhawks will will host Texas Tech at 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.
Big 12 Football Schedule for Oct. 19
West Virginia at Oklahoma: 11 a.m. on Fox
Iowa State at Texas Tech: 11 a.m. on FS1
TCU at Kansas State: 1:30 p.m. on FSKC
Baylor at Oklahoma State: 3 p.m. on FOX
Kansas at Texas: 6 p.m. on LHN
Big 12 Football Schedule for Oct. 26
Oklahoma at Kansas State: 11 a.m. on ABC
Texas at TCU: 2:30 p.m. on FOX
Oklahoma State at Iowa State: 2:30 p.m. on FS1
Texas Tech at Kansas: 6 p.m. on FS1
Comments