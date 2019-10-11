K-State recruiting notebook: A look at the Wildcats’ biggest remaining 2020 targets

SHARE COPY LINK

Kansas State has 18 players orally committed to its 2020 recruiting class, and the Wildcats will be looking for a handful more.

Here is a look at K-State’s remaining needs for 2020 and who could fill those holes:

Defensive tackle

K-State’s depth chart this season features four defensive tackles, and three of them are seniors.

After the 2019 season, Trey Dishon, Jordan Mitie and Joe Davies will be gone. Junior Drew Wiley is the only non-senior on the two-deep.

The defensive tackles left on the roster after this season feature Wiley, sophomore Eli Huggins, freshman Myles Livingston, redshirt freshman Jaylen Pickle, freshman Matthew Pola-Mao and freshman Elliott Strahm.

Wiley has the most tackles of that group with six this season. That should lead Wildcat fans to believe coach Chris Klieman will look at the junior college ranks. And he is. K-State could do with two prospects at the defensive tackle spot. The Cats presently don’t have one orally committed to the 2020 class.

Here are the top potential pledges:

Derick Newton, Butler County Community College, 6-2, 280.

Latrell Bankston, Hutchinson Community College, 6-1, 284.

Robert Hentz, Northwest Mississippi Community College, 6-1, 270.

Offensive line

As is the case for the entire K-State offensive line after this season, the Wildcats will be without their current starting left and right tackles.

K-State has one tackle orally committed, in Carver Willis of Durango, Colorado. The Wildcats have a pair of guards in Gardner-Edgerton’s Talor Warner and Manhattan’s Sam Shields, and a center in Lakin’s Hadley Panzer. That leaves one more spot.

Redshirt freshman Kaitori Leveston is slotted behind left tackle Scott Frantz, and redshirt freshman Christian Duffie is behind right tackle Nick Kaltmayer.

Willis has played left tackle throughout high school, leaving these prospects as the Cats’ top targets:

Jeremiah Crawford, Butler County Community College, 6-6, 300.

Turner Corcoran, Lawrence Free State, 6-6, 280 (orally committed to Nebraska).

Receiver

Through the injury saga of receiver Malik Knowles, there has been a lot of conversation about the Wildcats’ receivers.

K-State has eight receivers on scholarship. Only one, Dalton Schoen, is a senior. The Wildcats already have two receivers pledged to the 2020 class, in Makholven Sonn (of New Iberia, Louisiana) and Jaelon Travis (of Mansfield, Texas). They have another, Keyon Mozee, who can play receiver or running back.

If K-State snags another receiver in its 2020 class, it will surely be at capacity.

Here is their top prospect who seems closest to a K-State pledge:

Dajon Harrison, (Hutto) Hutto, Texas, 5-11, 182.

Cornerback

K-State doesn’t yet have a cornerback committed to its 2020 class, but that isn’t out of the ordinary.

In 2017, the Wildcats rolled through National Signing Day without a corner but had three the following year. And K-State doesn’t need a cornerback in its 2020 class. The Wildcats are losing only two of their top six, in backups Darreyl Patterson and Kevion McGee.

Starters AJ Parker and Walter Neil Jr. will be back in 2020. The urgency for an immediate replacement isn’t high, so Klieman and his staff are looking toward the high school ranks.

Here are the top targets:

Faybian Marks, (George Ranch) Richmond, Texas, 6-0, 175.

Daemon Hill, (Palmetto) Palmetto, Florida, 6-0, 170.