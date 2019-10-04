K-State recruiting notebook: QB coach Collin Klein hints at a new commitment

SHARE COPY LINK

There is another Kansas State football pledge on the way, at least according to Collin Klein.

The Wildcats’ quarterback coach took to Twitter on Thursday with a simple message.

“The Cats just got better, big things ahead,” Klein wrote.

The Cats just got better ! Big things ahead ! pic.twitter.com/ulVbNTNzXo — Collin Klein (@ckleincat7) October 4, 2019

Here is who that pledge could be:

Dajon Harrison (Class of 2020): Receiver - Hutto, Texas

K-State has been in a battle with Arizona for Harrison, a three-star receiver.

The Wildcats offered Harrison over a month before Arizona hopped aboard. Now he holds offers from Arizona State, Colorado State and Houston as well.

Harrison was orally committed to TCU but reopened his recruitment.

Latrell Bankston (Class of 2020): Defensive tackle - Hutchinson CC

K-State has been hitting the defensive tackle position hard.

Bankston is part of the No. 1 team in junior college football, and after beating No. 2 Butler, the Wildcats would like to wrap his recruitment up sooner than later.

Bankston is set to visit K-State Oct. 25 when the Wildcats play Oklahoma.

Robert Hentz (Class of 2020): Defensive tackle - Northwest Mississippi CC

Hentz picked up his K-State offer last week and is already making his visit Oct. 18 when the Wildcats host TCU.

The K-State offer is Hentz’s only out of the Power Five conferences. He also holds offers from Memphis, North Texas and others.

At 6-1, 270 pounds, Hentz has no other visits planned as of Friday, according to 247 Sports.

Daemon Hill (Class of 2020): Cornerback - Palmetto, Florida

Hill doesn’t make his visit to K-State until Nov. 15 when the Wildcats host West Virginia, but there is reason to believe he is the one.

Hill holds offers from K-State, Iowa State, Miami and others. Miami already has two cornerback pledges, and the Wildcats have fewer on the roster than any of the other teams he is high on.

If fellow corner target Faybian Marks makes his commitment first, that could throw a wrench in things.

Three K-State pledges to visit Saturday

Countdown to Official Visit️#KStateFB Pound the Stone pic.twitter.com/uXq0QM3Lh5 — Chris “Deuce” Vaughn (@C_Vaughn22) October 3, 2019

There will be a lot of points on the sideline Saturday.

All-purpose back Deuce Vaughn, tight end Christian Moore and receiver Jaelon Travis will all make their official visits Saturday when the Wildcats welcome undefeated Baylor.

Moore was one of the first pledges in coach Chris Klieman’s 2020 class. At 6-2, 223 pounds, he needed one offer to commit.

Vaughn came about a month later. Out of Round Rock, Texas, Vaughn had a couple of power 5 offers from Arkansas and Missouri but chose the Cats.

And Travis was one of Klieman’s most recent pledges. He committed June 24. Out of Mansfield, Texas, he turned down Texas Southern.

Wildcats land 4-star small forward

In more pressing news, K-State has landed the second four-star prospect of the 2020 men’s basketball class.

Selton Miguel orally committed to the Wildcats on Tuesday at his high school in Orlando, Florida. Miguel is a 6-4 small forward at West Oaks Academy. He picked K-State over TCU, Texas A&M and others.

Fresh off a Big 12 title, the Wildcats have a top 20 recruiting class in the country with three top 150 prospects.

Miguel (No. 105, per Rivals) joins Luke Kasubke (No. 145) and Nijel Pack (No. 131).