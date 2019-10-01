Backup quarterback John Holcombe announces he will transfer from Kansas State

SHARE COPY LINK

The Kansas State Wildcats are the latest college football team to lose a prominent player to the transfer portal four games into a season.

John Holcombe, a redshirt freshman quarterback, announced that he will no longer play for the Wildcats and begin searching for new options on Tuesday.

He wrote a letter to K-State fans describing his decision.

“Though my time here was brief, in these short two years, you have brought me nothing but joy,” Holcombe wrote, “the fan base, the atmosphere, the students and even the professors. I love each and everyone of you dearly, but after careful consideration and many conversations with my family and some close friends, it saddens me to say that I will be entering the transfer portal.”

“You guys are amazing and I wish my brothers nothing but the best for the rest of this season and will be happily cheering them on, but it is my time to part ways.”

By transferring now, Holcombe will be eligible to enroll and play elsewhere next season in his new team’s fifth game.

Holcombe’s decision to transfer comes as a shocker for two main reasons. For starters, he already used his redshirt while sitting out last season. So he can’t save another year of eligibility by playing in four or fewer games this season. Furthermore, he has played meaningful snaps for the Wildcats this season.

Though Skylar Thompson is the clear starter at quarterback, Holcombe saw time at the position in K-State’s last game against Oklahoma State. He also lined up at tight end and receiver. K-State coach Chris Klieman said he hoped to keep him involved with a special package that showcased his running skills in short-yardage situations as the year progressed.

But Holcombe apparently wants more and will look for a new opportunity elsewhere.

Holcombe is a 6-foot-4, 249-pound quarterback from Humble, Texas. He has been one of K-State’s most athletic players since the day he arrived on campus, and he served as one of Thompson’s primary backups this season alongside Nick Ast.

Without him, Ast takes over as the clear QB2 and Jaren Lewis becomes the third-string option.

Holcombe had completed 1 of 3 passes for 9 yards this season while also rushing for 71 yards on 13 carries.