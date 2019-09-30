K-State Wildcats vs. Baylor Bears: Kickoff time, TV, line, five things to know

K-State football coach Chris Klieman talks after Oklahoma State loss K-State football coach Chris Klieman talks after Oklahoma State loss Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK K-State football coach Chris Klieman talks after Oklahoma State loss

The Kansas State Wildcats will play try to bounce back from their first loss of the season against the Baylor Bears at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know to prepare for the second Big 12 game of K-State’s football season:

The details

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

The line: Kansas State by 3

Five things to know