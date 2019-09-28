K-State receiver Malik Knowles will miss Oklahoma State game because of injury

K-State QB Skylar Thompson praises Malik Knowles after Bowling Green victory K-State QB Skylar Thompson praises Malik Knowles after Bowling Green victory Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK K-State QB Skylar Thompson praises Malik Knowles after Bowling Green victory

The Kansas State football team will be without its top receiver when it takes on Oklahoma State on Saturday night in Boone Pickens Stadium.

Malik Knowles, a redshirt freshman, is out because of a foot injury of unknown severity. He didn’t travel with the Wildcats and will watch the game from Manhattan.

His absence will be a significant blow for a K-State offense that is short on proven playmakers in the passing game.

Knowles leads K-State with nine catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown in the Wildcats’ last game at Mississippi State.

Without him, K-State will turn to Chabastin Taylor, Phillip Brooks, Landry Weber and Joshua Youngblood at receiver.

It is unknown how long Knowles will be sidelined beyond this game.

K-State football coach Chris Klieman is expected to provide an update on Knowles’ status after the game.