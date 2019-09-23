Kansas State University
Kickoff time, TV info announced for K-State Wildcats/Baylor Bears football game
Kansas State football fans can start planning for an afternoon kickoff when the Wildcats host the Baylor Bears on Oct. 5 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State (3-0) will take on Baylor (3-0) at 2:30 p.m. that weekend. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.
The Wildcats will next play the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 6 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. That game will be streamed live on ESPN+.
K-State and Baylor are two of three remaining undefeated teams in the Big 12. The Bears host Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday.
Big 12 Football Schedule for Sept. 28
Texas Tech at Oklahoma: 11 a.m. on Fox
Kansas at TCU: 11 a.m. on FS1
Iowa State at Baylor: 2:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2
K-State at Oklahoma State: 6 p.m. on ESPN+
Big 12 Football Schedule for Oct. 5
Oklahoma at Kansas: 11 a.m. on ABC or ESPN
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech: 11 a.m. on FS1
TCU at Iowa State: 11 a.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU
Baylor at K-State: 2:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2
Texas at West Virginia: 2:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN
