Kickoff time, TV info announced for K-State Wildcats/Baylor Bears football game

Kansas State football fans can start planning for an afternoon kickoff when the Wildcats host the Baylor Bears on Oct. 5 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State (3-0) will take on Baylor (3-0) at 2:30 p.m. that weekend. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.

The Wildcats will next play the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 6 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. That game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

K-State and Baylor are two of three remaining undefeated teams in the Big 12. The Bears host Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday.

Big 12 Football Schedule for Sept. 28

Texas Tech at Oklahoma: 11 a.m. on Fox

Kansas at TCU: 11 a.m. on FS1

Iowa State at Baylor: 2:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2

K-State at Oklahoma State: 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Big 12 Football Schedule for Oct. 5

Oklahoma at Kansas: 11 a.m. on ABC or ESPN

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech: 11 a.m. on FS1

TCU at Iowa State: 11 a.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU

Baylor at K-State: 2:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2

Texas at West Virginia: 2:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN