Kansas State University

Pair of national CBS games highlight K-State’s 2019-20 Big 12 basketball schedule

Hear from K-State basketball’s three freshmen for the first time

Kansas State men’s basketball freshmen DeJuan Gordon, Antonio Gordon and Montavious Murphy talk with media along with coach Bruce Weber. By
Up Next
Kansas State men’s basketball freshmen DeJuan Gordon, Antonio Gordon and Montavious Murphy talk with media along with coach Bruce Weber. By

The Kansas State basketball team appears to be gaining respect at the national level.

Coming off an Elite Eight and a shared Big 12 championship in back-to-back seasons, the Wildcats will play a pair of conference basketball games on CBS next season.

Both games will be played on Saturday afternoons in February at Bramlage Coliseum. The network will broadcast K-State’s home game against rival Kansas nationally at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 29, as well as its home game with Texas one week earlier.

The last Wildcats regular season game on CBS was in 1998 at Kansas, according to K-State records. They have never played a regular season game at Bramlage Coliseum on the network.

K-State loses Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes and Dean Wade this season, but they appear ready to reload behind senior wing Xavier Sneed, junior guard Cartier Diarra and a strong freshman class.

The Wildcats will play six conference games on ESPN+, the new streaming home for Big 12 sporting events, one game on the Longhorn Network and the other nine on ESPN or ESPN2. K-State plays a Big Monday game at home against Baylor on Feb. 3.

ESPN+ is a $4.99 per month subscription streaming service that can be viewed on a mobile phone or tablet, or through a device that plays streaming content on a television, like Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Apple TV or others.

K-State will open Big 12 action on the road against Oklahoma on Jan. 4 and conclude the conference slate at home against Iowa State on March 7.

K-State’s 2019-20 basketball schedule

Date

Opponent

Time

TV

Friday, Oct. 25

Emporia State (exh.)

TBA

TBA

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Washburn (exh.)

TBA

TBA

Tuesday, Nov. 5

North Dakota State

TBA

TBA

Saturday, Nov. 9

at UNLV

3 p.m.

ESPN3

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Monmouth

TBA

TBA

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

TBA

TBA

Monday, Nov. 25

vs. Pittsburgh*

5 p.m.

FS1

Wednesday, Nov. 27

vs. Bradley or Northwestern*

5 or 7:30 p.m.

FS1

Monday, Dec. 2

Florida A&M

TBA

TBA

Saturday, Dec. 7

Marquette

TBA

TBA

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Alabama State

TBA

TBA

Saturday, Dec. 14

vs. Mississippi State**

10:30 a.m.

ESPNU

Saturday, Dec. 21

vs. Saint Louis***

TBA

TBA

Sunday, Dec. 29

Tulsa

TBA

TBA

Saturday, Jan. 4

at Oklahoma

3 or 7 p.m.

ESPN+

Tuesday, Jan. 7

TCU

8 p.m.

ESPN/2/U

Saturday, Jan. 11

at Texas

TBA

LHN

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Texas Tech

7 p.m.

ESPN+

Saturday, Jan. 18

West Virginia

1 p.m.

ESPNU

Tuesday, Jan. 21

at Kansas

6 p.m.

ESPN/2/U

Saturday, Jan. 25

at Alabama****

5 p.m.

ESPN2

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Oklahoma

7 p.m.

ESPN+

Saturday, Feb. 1

at West Virginia

1 p.m.

ESPN/2/U

Monday, Feb. 3

Baylor

8 p.m.

ESPN2

Saturday, Feb. 8

at Iowa State

7 p.m.

ESPN2

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Oklahoma State

8 p.m.

ESPN/2/U

Saturday, Feb. 15

at TCU

4 p.m.

ESPN+

Wednesday, Feb. 19

at Texas Tech

8 p.m.

ESPN/2/U

Saturday, Feb. 22

Texas

1 p.m.

CBS

Tuesday, Feb. 25

at Baylor

7 p.m.

ESPN+

Saturday, Feb. 29

Kansas

12:30 p.m.

CBS

Wednesday, March 4

at Oklahoma State

8 p.m.

ESPN/2/U

Saturday, March 7

Iowa State

3 p.m.

ESPN+

*at Fort Myers (Florida) Tipoff; **at Newark, New Jersey; ***at the Sprint Center, Kansas City; ****SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
  Comments  