Pair of national CBS games highlight K-State’s 2019-20 Big 12 basketball schedule
The Kansas State basketball team appears to be gaining respect at the national level.
Coming off an Elite Eight and a shared Big 12 championship in back-to-back seasons, the Wildcats will play a pair of conference basketball games on CBS next season.
Both games will be played on Saturday afternoons in February at Bramlage Coliseum. The network will broadcast K-State’s home game against rival Kansas nationally at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 29, as well as its home game with Texas one week earlier.
The last Wildcats regular season game on CBS was in 1998 at Kansas, according to K-State records. They have never played a regular season game at Bramlage Coliseum on the network.
K-State loses Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes and Dean Wade this season, but they appear ready to reload behind senior wing Xavier Sneed, junior guard Cartier Diarra and a strong freshman class.
The Wildcats will play six conference games on ESPN+, the new streaming home for Big 12 sporting events, one game on the Longhorn Network and the other nine on ESPN or ESPN2. K-State plays a Big Monday game at home against Baylor on Feb. 3.
ESPN+ is a $4.99 per month subscription streaming service that can be viewed on a mobile phone or tablet, or through a device that plays streaming content on a television, like Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Apple TV or others.
K-State will open Big 12 action on the road against Oklahoma on Jan. 4 and conclude the conference slate at home against Iowa State on March 7.
K-State’s 2019-20 basketball schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
TV
Friday, Oct. 25
Emporia State (exh.)
TBA
TBA
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Washburn (exh.)
TBA
TBA
Tuesday, Nov. 5
North Dakota State
TBA
TBA
Saturday, Nov. 9
at UNLV
3 p.m.
ESPN3
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Monmouth
TBA
TBA
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Arkansas-Pine Bluff
TBA
TBA
Monday, Nov. 25
vs. Pittsburgh*
5 p.m.
FS1
Wednesday, Nov. 27
vs. Bradley or Northwestern*
5 or 7:30 p.m.
FS1
Monday, Dec. 2
Florida A&M
TBA
TBA
Saturday, Dec. 7
Marquette
TBA
TBA
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Alabama State
TBA
TBA
Saturday, Dec. 14
vs. Mississippi State**
10:30 a.m.
ESPNU
Saturday, Dec. 21
vs. Saint Louis***
TBA
TBA
Sunday, Dec. 29
Tulsa
TBA
TBA
Saturday, Jan. 4
at Oklahoma
3 or 7 p.m.
ESPN+
Tuesday, Jan. 7
TCU
8 p.m.
ESPN/2/U
Saturday, Jan. 11
at Texas
TBA
LHN
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Texas Tech
7 p.m.
ESPN+
Saturday, Jan. 18
West Virginia
1 p.m.
ESPNU
Tuesday, Jan. 21
at Kansas
6 p.m.
ESPN/2/U
Saturday, Jan. 25
at Alabama****
5 p.m.
ESPN2
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Oklahoma
7 p.m.
ESPN+
Saturday, Feb. 1
at West Virginia
1 p.m.
ESPN/2/U
Monday, Feb. 3
Baylor
8 p.m.
ESPN2
Saturday, Feb. 8
at Iowa State
7 p.m.
ESPN2
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Oklahoma State
8 p.m.
ESPN/2/U
Saturday, Feb. 15
at TCU
4 p.m.
ESPN+
Wednesday, Feb. 19
at Texas Tech
8 p.m.
ESPN/2/U
Saturday, Feb. 22
Texas
1 p.m.
CBS
Tuesday, Feb. 25
at Baylor
7 p.m.
ESPN+
Saturday, Feb. 29
Kansas
12:30 p.m.
CBS
Wednesday, March 4
at Oklahoma State
8 p.m.
ESPN/2/U
Saturday, March 7
Iowa State
3 p.m.
ESPN+
*at Fort Myers (Florida) Tipoff; **at Newark, New Jersey; ***at the Sprint Center, Kansas City; ****SEC/Big 12 Challenge
