Pair of national CBS games highlight K-State’s 2019-20 Big 12 basketball schedule

Hear from K-State basketball’s three freshmen for the first time Kansas State men’s basketball freshmen DeJuan Gordon, Antonio Gordon and Montavious Murphy talk with media along with coach Bruce Weber. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas State men’s basketball freshmen DeJuan Gordon, Antonio Gordon and Montavious Murphy talk with media along with coach Bruce Weber.

The Kansas State basketball team appears to be gaining respect at the national level.

Coming off an Elite Eight and a shared Big 12 championship in back-to-back seasons, the Wildcats will play a pair of conference basketball games on CBS next season.

Both games will be played on Saturday afternoons in February at Bramlage Coliseum. The network will broadcast K-State’s home game against rival Kansas nationally at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 29, as well as its home game with Texas one week earlier.

The last Wildcats regular season game on CBS was in 1998 at Kansas, according to K-State records. They have never played a regular season game at Bramlage Coliseum on the network.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

K-State loses Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes and Dean Wade this season, but they appear ready to reload behind senior wing Xavier Sneed, junior guard Cartier Diarra and a strong freshman class.

The Wildcats will play six conference games on ESPN+, the new streaming home for Big 12 sporting events, one game on the Longhorn Network and the other nine on ESPN or ESPN2. K-State plays a Big Monday game at home against Baylor on Feb. 3.

ESPN+ is a $4.99 per month subscription streaming service that can be viewed on a mobile phone or tablet, or through a device that plays streaming content on a television, like Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Apple TV or others.

K-State will open Big 12 action on the road against Oklahoma on Jan. 4 and conclude the conference slate at home against Iowa State on March 7.

K-State’s 2019-20 basketball schedule

Date Opponent Time TV Friday, Oct. 25 Emporia State (exh.) TBA TBA Wednesday, Oct. 30 Washburn (exh.) TBA TBA Tuesday, Nov. 5 North Dakota State TBA TBA Saturday, Nov. 9 at UNLV 3 p.m. ESPN3 Wednesday, Nov. 13 Monmouth TBA TBA Tuesday, Nov. 19 Arkansas-Pine Bluff TBA TBA Monday, Nov. 25 vs. Pittsburgh* 5 p.m. FS1 Wednesday, Nov. 27 vs. Bradley or Northwestern* 5 or 7:30 p.m. FS1 Monday, Dec. 2 Florida A&M TBA TBA Saturday, Dec. 7 Marquette TBA TBA Wednesday, Dec. 11 Alabama State TBA TBA Saturday, Dec. 14 vs. Mississippi State** 10:30 a.m. ESPNU Saturday, Dec. 21 vs. Saint Louis*** TBA TBA Sunday, Dec. 29 Tulsa TBA TBA Saturday, Jan. 4 at Oklahoma 3 or 7 p.m. ESPN+ Tuesday, Jan. 7 TCU 8 p.m. ESPN/2/U Saturday, Jan. 11 at Texas TBA LHN Tuesday, Jan. 14 Texas Tech 7 p.m. ESPN+ Saturday, Jan. 18 West Virginia 1 p.m. ESPNU Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Kansas 6 p.m. ESPN/2/U Saturday, Jan. 25 at Alabama**** 5 p.m. ESPN2 Wednesday, Jan. 29 Oklahoma 7 p.m. ESPN+ Saturday, Feb. 1 at West Virginia 1 p.m. ESPN/2/U Monday, Feb. 3 Baylor 8 p.m. ESPN2 Saturday, Feb. 8 at Iowa State 7 p.m. ESPN2 Tuesday, Feb. 11 Oklahoma State 8 p.m. ESPN/2/U Saturday, Feb. 15 at TCU 4 p.m. ESPN+ Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Texas Tech 8 p.m. ESPN/2/U Saturday, Feb. 22 Texas 1 p.m. CBS Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Baylor 7 p.m. ESPN+ Saturday, Feb. 29 Kansas 12:30 p.m. CBS Wednesday, March 4 at Oklahoma State 8 p.m. ESPN/2/U Saturday, March 7 Iowa State 3 p.m. ESPN+

*at Fort Myers (Florida) Tipoff; **at Newark, New Jersey; ***at the Sprint Center, Kansas City; ****SEC/Big 12 Challenge