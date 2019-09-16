K-State fans will need ESPN+ subscription to watch next football game at Oklahoma St.

Skylar Thompson explains what Mississippi State win means for Wildcats Skylar Thompson explains what Mississippi State win means for Wildcats Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Skylar Thompson explains what Mississippi State win means for Wildcats

Kansas State football fans won’t be able to watch the Wildcats on traditional TV when they play their next game against Oklahoma State on Sept. 28 at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The game will be played at 6 p.m. and streamed online through ESPN+, the Big 12 and its television partners announced Monday.

ESPN+ is a relatively new sports streaming service that ESPN offers in addition to its traditional TV programming. A subscription to ESPN+ costs $5 per month.

More and more Big 12 games across all sports are beginning to appear on ESPN+, as the Big 12 struck a deal with the network for most of its third-tier games to appear on ESPN+. K-State played on ESPN+ earlier this season when the Wildcats hosted Nicholls.

A game without traditional TV coverage shouldn’t feel any different for cord-cutters, but it could inconvenience fans who subscribe to cable and satellite services.

It is interesting that ESPN selected K-State at Oklahoma State for its streaming channel, considering both teams are off to 3-0 starts. That could be the game of the weekend.

Big 12 Football Schedule for Sept. 28

Texas Tech at Oklahoma: 11 a.m. on Fox

Kansas at TCU: 11 a.m. on FS1

Iowa State at Baylor: 2:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2

K-State at Oklahoma State: 6 p.m. on ESPN+