K-State football breaks into Top 25 coaches poll, but AP voters snub Wildcats

Kansas State’s latest victory, a 31-24 road triumph over Mississippi State on Saturday, has registered with college football experts.

The Wildcats are now ranked in one of the two major top 25 polls.

Chris Klieman’s team checked in at No. 25 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday. K-State broke into the top 25 by winning its first two games of the season by huge margins against weak competition and then gutting out an impressive victory over the Bulldogs.

This is the first time the Wildcats have been ranked in two years. They gained a great deal of respect over the weekend. At this time last week, they weren’t receiving a single vote for the top 25.

But they haven’t won over everyone just yet. K-State was snubbed in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Wildcats received 91 points from media voters, which makes them the first team out of the top 25.

The TCU Horned Frogs edged them out for the final spot in the poll with 104 points.

K-State is also in the top 25 of Jeff Sagarin’s rankings. The Wildcats are No. 21 in his statistical ratings database.

The Wildcats (3-0) are entering their bye week and will next play Oklahoma State on Sept. 28.