K-State upsets Mississippi State 31-24 for first signature win under Chris Klieman

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) passes against Mississippi State during the first half of their NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) AP

The Kansas State Wildcats gutted out a 31-24 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a series of impressive late plays Saturday, giving Chris Klieman his first signature win as K-State coach.

Skylar Thompson found Dalton Schoen for a 15-yard touchdown that gave the Wildcats a lead in the fourth quarter. Then the defense held firm as Bulldogs quarterback Garrett Shrader literally tried to hurdle his team back into the game.

It was K-State’s first nonconference road victory over a power-conference opponent since 2011.

At 3-0 with a SEC road win under their belt, the Wildcats can begin to dream a little bit. Their ninth-place projection in the Big 12 preseason poll seems wrong. Perhaps they can finish in the top half of the conference standings or push for even more.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

If they can win here in front of the cowbells against a team that throttled them a year ago in Manhattan, why not? Bigger things seem possible.

The Wildcats pulled this one out in dramatic fashion and won on a day they were far from perfect. Klieman’s fingerprints were all over this game.

If not for a handful of boneheaded mistakes, this game might not have been close. It was the opposite of what K-State fans are accustomed to after years of Bill Snyder.

That was most evident in the first half, which was an odd mixture sharp play and boneheaded mistakes for the Wildcats.

They played well enough in all phases to take a 10-0 lead and they appeared to be on the verge of taking control of the game when they forced Mississippi State to punt from the shadow of its own end zone. The Bulldogs looked lifeless.

Up to that point, K-State had owned time of possession and scored the first touchdown on a seven-yard run from Jordon Brown. But momentum shifted when Brown fumbled the ensuing punt return and the Bulldogs recovered.

Suddenly blessed with excellent field position, Mississippi State methodically marched into the end zone and pulled to within 10-7 on Tommy Stevens’ keeper.

There is no overstating the impact of that special teams error.

A quick three-and-out from K-State’s offense really put pressure on the Wildcats, but their defense came up with a big play when Daniel Green scooped up a fumble and returned it to the MSU 30. James Gilbert led the Wildcats to the goal line and then Skylar Thompson scored on a quarterback sneak, making it 17-7 with 46 seconds remaining by halftime.

Once again, K-State looked in control … until defensive back Wayne Jones needlessly lunged at Stevens while he slid to the ground on a short run. Jones was penalized for unnecessary roughness, and the flag stopped the clock, giving the Bulldogs an opportunity to get points before the end of the quarter.

They did exactly that when Stevens found Osirus Mitchell in the back of the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown pass.

The Wildcats thoroughly outplayed the Bulldogs, but they only led 17-14 at half.

Sticking with the theme of capitalizing on K-State’s mistakes, the Bulldogs took their first lead of the day with 4:47 remaining in the third quarter when a Wildcats defensive back lost a fumble at the end of an interception return.

Had he held on to the ball after picking off Stevens, K-State would have taken over with excellent field position. Instead, the Bulldogs switched quarterbacks and Garrett Shrader led them on a sustained touchdown drive.

Three K-State mistakes. Three Mississippi State touchdowns.

Just like that, the Wildcats were trailing (21-17) for the first time under Klieman.

K-State didn’t respond to that adversity well initially, as Seth Porter lost a fumble while trying to field a punt. Mississippi State once again took over near midfield and capitalized with a field goal to pull ahead 24-17.

For years, special teams have been a signature of K-State football, but that seemed to fade away for a few hours in Starkville.

But that story line changed on the ensuing kickoff when Malik Knowles scored on a 100-yard return and tied the score at 24. On the play, Knowles fielded the ball at K-State’s goal line, hesitated for a moment and then exploded through a seam up the left side for a highlight score.

K-State later pulled ahead when Thompson found Schoen in the right side of the end zone midway through the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs moved into scoring range on their next drive, but the Wildcats stuffed Shrader on a desperation scramble, sending him spinning into the air like a helicopter when he tried to leap for a first down on fourth-and-16.

K-State is next in action in two weeks at Oklahoma State.