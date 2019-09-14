Watch: K-State launches Mississippi State’s quarterback into a helicopter spin

Mississippi State’s Garrett Shrader goes flying over a pair of Kansas State defenders late in the Bulldogs’ 31-24 loss to the Wildcats on Saturday. ESPN Screengrab

There was no question about Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader’s effort Saturday afternoon.

On fourth-and-15 with his team down a touchdown, Shrader attempted to run for a first down. He leaped over Kansas State junior defensive back A.J. Parker. On the way up, Shrader clipped Parker and junior linebacker Elijah Sullivan, which launched him higher and flipped him toward a first down.

Shrader landed a yard shy of the first down, which helped seal K-State’s 31-24 victory over the Bulldogs.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

THIS MAN WENT X-GAMES MODE pic.twitter.com/wm2JNrv2LG — Hayden Kyle Barber (@HK_Barber) September 14, 2019

Shrader, a freshman, came in for Mississippi State starter Tommy Stevens and went 4-of-12 for 51 yards in the loss. He ran it 10 times for 82 yards and a touchdown.

It wasn’t enough as K-State earned its first road win of the 2019 season to improve to 3-0. It was the Wildcats’ first road win over an SEC team in school history.