K-State Athletics announces launch date for $105 million in facility improvements

Kansas State Athletics announced Saturday during the Wildcats’ football game against Bowling Green that a $105 million capital improvement project will start in May.

The investment is the largest in department history and will start with Bill Snyder Family Stadium’s south end zone, according to a K-State release. The renovation will feature two new video boards; upgraded club, suite and other premium seating; and new bathrooms and concession stands. The first phase of the project is estimated at $50 million.

The upgrades will also add about 4,500 square feet to the concourse inside Bramlage Coliseum.

Construction will not conflict with football and basketball season. Completion is scheduled for the 2021 football season.

The project also includes a new indoor football practice building, volleyball arena and an Olympic performance center.

The volleyball arena is estimated at $17.5 million, the Olympic performance center at $13 million and the indoor football facility at $24.5 million. Construction for those projects will begin when the department reaches its full funding.

The release states the department has already raised more than $69 million of the $105 million.

“One of our top departmental priorities is to provide our teams the best facilities they need to compete for championships while doing so in a manner that makes sense for K-State, both financially and practically, and this project is consistent with that goal,” K-State athletic director Gene Taylor said in the release.