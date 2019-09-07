K-State Wildcats vs. Bowling Green Falcons: Prediction, kickoff time, line and TV

Watch K-State QB John Holcombe pick up 21 yards with his legs Watch K-State QB John Holcombe pick up 21 yards with his legs Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch K-State QB John Holcombe pick up 21 yards with his legs

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

TV: Fox Sports KC

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

The line: K-State by 25

Prediction

This is the easiest game on Kansas State’s football schedule. Don’t read too much into Bowling Green’s blowout victory over Morgan State last week. Yes, the Falcons won 46-3 and Darius Wade threw for 263 yards, but those stats came against a hapless opponent. Morgan State is the 250th ranked team in Jeff Sagarin’s rating system, which includes all 256 Division I teams from both the FCS and FBS.

If the Wildcats play with the same level of energy they showed last week against Nicholls they should win big and cover the 25-point spread.

Bowling Green is coming off a 2-10 season and is expected to finish near the bottom of the Mid-American Conference.

Bringing high energy to this game might be K-State’s biggest challenge. Unlike last week, they won’t be playing in front of a sellout crowd or in prime time. A let down is certainly possible. But Skylar Thompson seems ready to build on what the offense accomplished against Nicholls and win another game convincingly before turning his focus to Mississippi State.

Kansas State 40, Nicholls 13