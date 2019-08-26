Bruce Weber rewards senior walk-on with K-State’s open basketball scholarship

Hear from K-State basketball’s three freshmen for the first time Kansas State men’s basketball freshmen DeJuan Gordon, Antonio Gordon and Montavious Murphy talk with media along with coach Bruce Weber. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas State men’s basketball freshmen DeJuan Gordon, Antonio Gordon and Montavious Murphy talk with media along with coach Bruce Weber.

Kansas State men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber didn’t end up having to look far for a player worthy of the team’s lone open scholarship heading into the 2018-19 season.

Turns out he was already on the team.

After four years as a walk-on with the Wildcats, redshirt senior Pierson McAtee is now on scholarship. Weber promoted McAtee to scholarship status at a team meeting Monday.

McAtee has played in 40 games for the Wildcats since arriving on campus four years ago. His on-court contributions have been small, as he has scored a total of 20 points in a K-State uniform. But he has helped the team in many ways behind the scenes in practice.

The 6-foot-6 forward from Manhattan became a potential scholarship candidate when Weber struggled to land a number of recruits during the late signing period. But K-State players clearly think he is deserving and cheered when his scholarship was announced.

Following the departures of Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes and Dean Wade, the Wildcats will look to McAtee to provide leadership this season.