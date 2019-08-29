Here’s what K-State will pay Nicholls, Bowling Green for football games this season

Nick Lenners talks coming back from injury, playing multiple positions for K-State Nick Lenners talks coming back from injury, playing multiple positions for K-State Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nick Lenners talks coming back from injury, playing multiple positions for K-State

It takes big money for college football teams to schedule home games against nonconference opponents these days.

That much is clear by looking at the money Kansas State will send and receive from the three teams it will face before the start of Big 12 play this season, according to a report from USA Today Sports that analyzed payments for every nonconference game of 2019.

The Wildcats will cut Nicholls a check for $450,000 in exchange for the Colonels traveling to Bill Snyder Family Stadium for their season opener on Saturday.

After that, K-State will spend much more to host Bowling Green. The price goes up to $815,000 for the Falcons, because they are a FBS team that plays in the Mid-American Conference, while Nicholls is a FCS member.

But K-State won’t spend money to play in all three of its nonconference games. Mississippi State will pay the Wildcats $300,000 in exchange for them traveling to the Bulldogs’ stadium for this year’s game. K-State hosted Mississippi State last season and presumably paid the Bulldogs a similar amount for the first leg of the home-and-home series.

Add it all up, and K-State will spend nearly $1 million on this season’s nonconference schedule.