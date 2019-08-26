K-State Wildcats likely to start five seniors on offensive line in football opener

Conor Riley breaks down K-State’s offensive line K-State assistant coach Conor Riley breaks down K-State's offensive line Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK K-State assistant coach Conor Riley breaks down K-State's offensive line

All five of Kansas State’s starters on the offensive line will share something in common when they take the field for the first time together under coach Chris Klieman on Saturday.

They will all be seniors.

If Klieman sticks with the group he announced as likely starters on Monday, here’s how the Wildcats will look up front. Scott Frantz will start at left tackle, Evan Curl will handle left guard, Adam Holtorf will work at center, Tyler Mitchell will block at right guard and Nick Kaltmayer will get his turn at right tackle.

Four of those spots were decided quickly into preseason camp, but Curl rose to the top recently and enters Week 1 with a slim advantage over sophomore Josh Rivas at left guard.

“The one guard spot with Evan Curl and Josh Rivas is fluid right now,” Klieman said Monday on the Big 12 coaches’ teleconference. “I think Evan will probably get the nod, but we will see what happens this week. I know both will play.”

Starting five seniors up front should be an advantage for the Wildcats this season. Experience is an important factor for any offensive line, and K-State will feature an abundance of it this season.

Frantz has started 38 straight games for the Wildcats since taking over at left tackle as a redshirt freshman, while Holtorf has served as the team’s center the past two seasons. This will also be Mitchell’s fourth year as a starter.

Kaltmayer played sparingly the past few years behind star right tackle Dalton Risner, but he has been good when called upon and seems ready to fill his shoes.

Curl will be the only first-time starter of the bunch.

For a coach like Klieman, who likes to say “games are won up front,” this seems like a promising group.

“We have a number of guys,” Klieman said, “who have played an awful lot of snaps up front.”

Still, he wants to rotate younger players in against Nicholls on Saturday. He sees young talent at the position, too.

“We are probably going to play six or seven guys, at least up front,” Klieman said. “Maybe eight guys ... We’d like to see potentially Noah Johnson and Christian Duffie get in the game if we can, just to keep getting guys more experience.”