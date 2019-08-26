Five bold predictions and game-by-game picks for K-State’s football season

Watch the K-State Wildcats practice as football season approaches Watch the K-State Wildcats practice as football season approaches Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the K-State Wildcats practice as football season approaches

The Kansas State Wildcats are about to find out what football is like without Bill Snyder.

After winning four FCS championships in five years at North Dakota State, new coach Chris Klieman is ready to prove his system works at college football’s highest level. Fans were skeptical when he was hired, but he has won over K-State players with his “win the dang day” mantra, an offseason of improved recruiting and unprecedented social media access.

But that will mean nothing if he doesn’t win in Year 1.

The Wildcats have potential this season, as Snyder left behind a solid nucleus of hard-nosed players. But there are holes in the roster.

This isn’t a rebuilding project, but Klieman isn’t exactly reloading either.

Fans want to see K-State return to a bowl after missing out with a 5-7 record last year.

Will a new era lead to old results?

Here are five bold predictions for K-State’s upcoming season and game-by-game picks.

1. The Wildcats will lead the Big 12 in sacks

The last time Reggie Walker was paired with a star defensive end (Jordan Willis in 2016) the Wildcats piled up 29 sacks and 70 tackles for loss. K-State could do even better this year. Walker is a senior now and a preseason All-Big 12 selection. He will be surrounded by lots of talent, including rising star Wyatt Hubert. The sophomore from Topeka has the most upside of anyone on the team and seems poised for a breakout season. Trey Dishon is also getting ready for his fourth year as a starter at defensive tackle. Kyle Ball and Bronson Massie will provide valuable depth. Klieman likes to say good defense starts up front, and K-State will have a formidable line this season. Don’t be surprised if the Wildcats regularly get to the quarterback.

2. K-State will miss Justin Hughes at linebacker

Justin Hughes’ season-ending injury in spring practice cost the Wildcats more than just a starting linebacker. They will also lose a team captain and valuable depth in the middle of their defense. K-State coaches are optimistic Elijah Sullivan can take his place, but he also has a history of injury issues. If he stays healthy, the Wildcats could survive here. But the rest of the position is filled with question marks. Da’Quan Patton started 12 games last year, but he only managed 70 tackles while doing so. Can he take a step forward? Is Daniel Green ready to serve as a backup? Will Nick Allen, Cody Fletcher and Eric Gallon be ready if called upon? That’s a lot of uncertainty at an important position.

3. A record number of freshmen will play immediately

3. A record number of freshmen will play immediately

Joshua Youngblood and Chris Herron will be difference-makers at receiver by the end of the season. The same goes for Joe Ervin at running back and Jax Dineen at fullback. Don’t be surprised if you see Logan Wilson on defense. Keenan Garber, Khalid Duke, Jacardia Wright and Clyde Price could all help on special teams. What do they have in common? They are all freshmen. K-State hasn’t traditionally played many newcomers straight out of high school, but that will change this season. Youngblood, a freshman receiver from Tampa, Florida, might make the biggest impact. Klieman has praised him relentlessly since he signed with the Wildcats last February. Herron arrived as a quarterback but showed enough promise at receiver to switch positions. Several redshirt freshmen will also play big roles. Klieman wants K-State’s most talented players on the field, regardless of age.

4. Klieman will pull one notable upset and reach a bowl in Year 1

After a preposterous 69-6 run at North Dakota State, Klieman may lose as many games in his first season with the Wildcats as he did during his entire stay with the Bison. It will be interesting to see how he handles losing. This team isn’t going undefeated. But it has enough returning talent to reach the postseason and pull off a notable upset along the way. K-State will show new looks on both sides of the ball this season, and they won’t be easy for Big 12 coaches to adapt to after years of Snyder Ball. This team already knows how to take care of business against lesser teams. If Klieman can win a game or two as an underdog against, say, Iowa State or Oklahoma State, the Wildcats will qualify for a bowl.

5. K-State will improve on offense behind Skylar Thompson

The Wildcats lost their top running back, receiver and offensive lineman over the offseason, but that won’t stop them from improving on offense. Skylar Thompson and a new coaching staff are the main reasons why. K-State lacked an identity last year, as coaches played musical chairs at both quarterback and receiver. That will change in 2019. Thompson is the unquestioned starter at quarterback now, and he appears ready to make a big leap as a junior. Fans should also know what to expect from Courtney Messingham’s offense. He likes to run, while throwing the ball just enough to keep defenses off balance. Incorporating a brand new backfield could be tricky. And the Wildcats are young at receiver. This unit has a low ceiling. But it should perform better and more consistently than it did a year ago when it mustered 344 yards per game.

Game-by-game predictions

Game-by-game predictions

Aug. 31 vs. Nicholls (6 p.m. on ESPN+): A year after opening the season with a win at KU, Nicholls will try to complete the Sunflower Sweep against K-State. But it won’t happen. Chris Klieman has the utmost respect for FCS opponents and will have the Wildcats ready to start fast. K-State 35, Nicholls 17.

Sept. 7 vs. Bowling Green (11 a.m. on Fox Sports KC): This is probably the easiest game on the schedule. The Falcons are coming off a two-win season and many expect them to finish last in the Mid-American Conference. K-State 40, Bowling Green 13.

Sept. 14 at Mississippi State (11 a.m. on ESPN or ESPN2): The Wildcats were no match for the Bulldogs a year ago in Manhattan, but this matchup might not be as lopsided as it was back then. Mississippi State lost a ton on defense. Still, home field and cowbells gives it the edge. Mississippi State 31, K-State 21.

Sept. 28 at Oklahoma State (Time and TV TBA): The last time Skylar Thompson played at Boone Pickens Stadium he lit up the stat sheet with 297 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns. The Wildcats pulled off a road upset then, and they will do it again as Thompson returns to Stillwater as a junior. K-State 38, Oklahoma State 37.

Oct. 5 vs. Baylor (Time and TV TBA): This is one of the toss-up games that will define Klieman’s first season as coach. The Wildcats will win some of them, but not this one. The Bears seem on the rise under Matt Rhule, and Charlie Brewer is back as one of the conference’s top quarterbacks. Baylor 33, K-State 28.

Oct. 19 vs. TCU (Time and TV TBA): This game will be mighty interesting if Alex Delton starts at quarterback for the Horned Frogs. A year after Thompson and Delton battled for QB1 at K-State, they could go against each other on opposing teams. Gary Patterson has had the Wildcats’ number lately, winning four of the last five. But Klieman will have some surprises for him. K-State 21, TCU 17.

Oct. 26 vs. Oklahoma (Time and TV TBA): Things should go better for K-State than they did a year ago at OU (how could they not?) during a 51-14 loss. But the Sooners have won four straight over the Wildcats by an average of 30 points. And they haven’t lost in Manhattan since 1996. This could be one of Klieman’s worst losses in a long, long time. Oklahoma 45, K-State 20.

Nov. 2 at Kansas (Time and TV TBA): The Wildcats needed a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Jayhawks at home last season. Things won’t get any easier for them on the road this year, especially without Bill Snyder’s special emphasis on this rivalry. Still, K-State will make enough plays to win another close one. K-State 34, KU 30.

Nov. 9 at Texas (Time and TV TBA): Texas may not be all the way back just yet, but the Longhorns have won three of the last four over the Wildcats and should be favorites again at home. Texas 35, K-State 21.

Nov. 16 vs. West Virginia (Time and TV TBA): Neal Brown finished runner-up to Klieman in K-State’s coaching search, which will add some intrigue to this late-season game. Both teams are looking to replace key players from a year ago, but the Wildcats return more veteran leaders, which could be the difference in a game with two new coaches. K-State 20, West Virginia 17.

Nov. 23 at Texas Tech (Time and TV TBA): K-State was fortunate to face the Red Raiders after quarterback Alan Bowman went down with an injury last season. If he’s healthy at home this time around Texas Tech will be the more talented team. Texas Tech 30, K-State 24.

Nov. 30 vs. Iowa State (Time and TV TBA): The Cyclones lost star playmakers David Montgomery and Hakeem Butler, but Brock Purdy is back at quarterback and the defense should be among the Big 12’s best under Matt Campbell. Iowa State exorcised some demons against K-State last season and will find a way to win in Manhattan for the first time since 2007. Iowa State 33, K-State 30.

Final Record: 6-6 (4-5 Big 12).