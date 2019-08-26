Kansas State University
K-State Wildcats vs. Nicholls Colonels: Kickoff time, TV, line, five things to know
K-State defensive coordinator breaks down Week 1 opponent Nicholls
The Chris Klieman era will officially begin at Kansas State when the Wildcats host Nicholls at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Here is what you need to know to prepare for the season-opening football game:
The details
Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas
Streaming: ESPN+
Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City
The line: K-State by 23 1/2
Five things to know
Nicholls is one of the nation’s best FCS teams. Not quite as good as the North Dakota State group Klieman coached last season, but still a formidable opponent for this type of matchup. The Colonels are ranked 11th in the preseason FCS poll after winning nine games last year.
Chase Fourcade is an experienced quarterback. He has started for the Colonels since he was a freshman, and that’s not changing this year. Fourcade threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. He shouldn’t be intimidated by the Wildcats.
A sellout crowd is expected for the season-opener. K-State is closing in on a capacity crowd for Saturday’s game. Less than 250 tickets remained as of Friday. That means a full stadium should be on hand to support Klieman in his first game as the Wildcats’ head coach.
Klieman went 4-1 in openers at North Dakota State. The Bison were typically fast starters under Klieman. His only opening loss came on the final play of the game at Montana. And he started his head-coaching career at NDSU with a blowout win at Iowa State.
Get ready to see lots of different personnel. K-State fans can expect the Wildcats to rotate players in and out of the game on Saturday. Skylar Thompson will see most, if not all, of the snaps at quarterback, but just about every other position may feature multiple faces. Klieman wants to see what kind of depth he has on this roster.
