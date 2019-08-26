K-State Wildcats vs. Nicholls Colonels: Kickoff time, TV, line, five things to know

K-State defensive coordinator breaks down Week 1 opponent Nicholls K-State defensive coordinator breaks down Week 1 opponent Nicholls Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK K-State defensive coordinator breaks down Week 1 opponent Nicholls

The Chris Klieman era will officially begin at Kansas State when the Wildcats host Nicholls at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Here is what you need to know to prepare for the season-opening football game:

The details

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

The line: K-State by 23 1/2

Five things to know