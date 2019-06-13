Basketball recruit Nick Blake ready to decide between Kansas State, UNLV

Chris Lowery talks about Xavier Sneed’s return to K-State Chris Lowery talks about Xavier Sneed's return to K-State Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chris Lowery talks about Xavier Sneed's return to K-State

Bruce Weber and the Kansas State men’s basketball team could address their most immediate recruiting need and put the finishing touches on their 2019 class later this week.

Nick Blake, the recruit the Wildcats have been chasing the hardest this spring, will announce his college decision at 2 p.m. Friday, according to a post on his Twitter page.

He will choose between K-State and UNLV.

Blake is a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Las Vegas who is currently attending Middlebrooks Academy in Los Angeles.

He is a three-star recruit with age flexibility, which will allow him to either enroll in college with his original high school class of 2019 or attend prep school and arrive on campus in 2020.

K-State has one open scholarship left to use during the current recruiting cycle, so odds are good he will opt to move to Manhattan immediately if he chooses the Wildcats.

But K-State will face competition from Blake’s hometown college and new coach T.J. Otzelberger.

Blake took an official recruiting visit to K-State last month. He wrapped up his recruiting visit with UNLV earlier this week.

A commitment from Blake would bring the simplest end to K-State’s recruiting efforts for 2019. But K-State coaches have said they will explore all options if he attends school elsewhere. The Wildcats are still monitoring the transfer market, and Weber will get an up-close look at foreign recruits while coaching Team USA at the U19 World Cup this summer.