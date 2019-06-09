K-State football wins recruiting battle for McPherson standout Cody Stufflebean

K-State coach Chris Klieman explains why he likes to play freshmen K-State coach Chris Klieman explains why he likes to play freshmen Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK K-State coach Chris Klieman explains why he likes to play freshmen

Cody Stufflebean had options.

The three-star tight end/defensive end from McPherson is the type of Sunflower State football player who received recruiting attention from all over. He had scholarship offers from Colorado, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and a number of smaller schools across the Midwest.

But, in his mind, none of the options were as good as Kansas State.

Stufflebean has chosen to stay home for college. He announced his commitment to K-State on social media Sunday.

“After much thought and consideration,” he wrote, “I have decided to continue my athletic and academic career at Kansas State University.”

Stufflebean is a 6-foot-4 and 232-pound athlete. He is the 10th-ranked recruit in the state of Kansas for the 2020 recruiting cycle, according to Rivals.

He could help the Wildcats on either side of the ball.

His commitment continues K-State’s recent hot streak on the recruiting trail. The Wildcats have landed five new pledges in the past seven days, which brings their 2020 recruiting class up to 11 known members.

Chris Klieman’s group of 2020 pledges currently leads the Big 12 in size. The Wildcats passed Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, which both boast 10 pledges, for the conference lead this weekend.

DeMarrquese Hayes and Jeremiah Harris, a pair of Texas linebackers, committed to K-State on Friday.

Stufflebean is the fourth in-state pledge to announce his commitment to K-State this recruiting cycle. He joins Olathe defensive end Nate Matlack, Manhattan offensive lineman Sam Shields and Gardner lineman Talor Warner.