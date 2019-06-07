Kansas State’s latest 2020 football pledge is a three-star linebacker from Texas

K-State coach Chris Klieman explains why he likes to play freshmen K-State coach Chris Klieman explains why he likes to play freshmen Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK K-State coach Chris Klieman explains why he likes to play freshmen

Good news keeps rolling in for Kansas State on the recruiting front.

The Wildcats added a ninth pledge to their 2020 recruiting class on Friday when DeMarrquese Hayes committed to K-State coach Chris Klieman with an announcement on social media.

Hayes is a 6-foot-2 and 195-pound linebacker from Waco, Texas. He chose the Wildcats over Hawaii, Houston, New Mexico, Texas State, Tulsa and UTEP.

He is a three-star prospect, according to Rivals.

“This has been a long and stressful process,” Hayes wrote on social media, “but it was worth it in the end ... I’m excited to announce I am committed to Kansas State University.”

Hayes is the ninth known member of K-State’s 2020 recruiting class and the fourth defensive player to commit to Klieman this cycle.

Those numbers keep the Wildcats well ahead of their usual pace when it comes to football commitments. K-State currently ranks second in the Big 12 in terms of total pledges. It is tied with Oklahoma State and one behind conference leader Oklahoma.

In past years, it wasn’t rare for the Wildcats to boast one or two pledges in early June.