K-State football lands third in-state pledge for 2020 recruiting class
It didn’t take Talor Warner long to pledge his college football services to the Kansas State Wildcats.
One day after K-State coach Chris Klieman offered Warner a scholarship while he was in Manhattan for a football camp, the rising senior offensive lineman from Gardner accepted and announced his commitment to the Wildcats.
“After a great conversation with the coaching staff and the people close to me,” Warner wrote on social media, “I have decided to stay home and continue my academic and athletic career at Kansas State University.”
Warner is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound offensive tackle who is entering his senior year at Gardner Edgerton High School.
He also had scholarship offers from Akron and Ball State. In March, he made a recruiting visit to Iowa State, according to Rivals.
He does not currently have a star rating in either of the major recruiting databases.
Warner is the seventh known member of K-State’s 2020 recruiting class, and the third in-state prospect Klieman has landed in that cycle.
Manhattan offensive lineman Sam Shields and Olathe East defensive end Nate Matlack are the others.
The Wildcats have also picked up a commitment from Lee’s Summit North running back Keyon Mozee.
Klieman has put a priority on recruiting the Kansas City area.
