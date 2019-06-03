K-State football lands third in-state pledge for 2020 recruiting class

K-State coach Chris Klieman explains why he likes to play freshmen K-State coach Chris Klieman explains why he likes to play freshmen Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK K-State coach Chris Klieman explains why he likes to play freshmen

It didn’t take Talor Warner long to pledge his college football services to the Kansas State Wildcats.

One day after K-State coach Chris Klieman offered Warner a scholarship while he was in Manhattan for a football camp, the rising senior offensive lineman from Gardner accepted and announced his commitment to the Wildcats.

“After a great conversation with the coaching staff and the people close to me,” Warner wrote on social media, “I have decided to stay home and continue my academic and athletic career at Kansas State University.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Warner is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound offensive tackle who is entering his senior year at Gardner Edgerton High School.

He also had scholarship offers from Akron and Ball State. In March, he made a recruiting visit to Iowa State, according to Rivals.

He does not currently have a star rating in either of the major recruiting databases.

Warner is the seventh known member of K-State’s 2020 recruiting class, and the third in-state prospect Klieman has landed in that cycle.

Manhattan offensive lineman Sam Shields and Olathe East defensive end Nate Matlack are the others.

The Wildcats have also picked up a commitment from Lee’s Summit North running back Keyon Mozee.

Klieman has put a priority on recruiting the Kansas City area.

“It’s really important,” Klieman said last week at a Catbacker event in Olathe. “It’s an area that we need to win in recruiting every year. We have so many ties here. We have so many great alums. Kansas State means so much to the community of Kansas City, both on Missouri side and the Kansas side.”