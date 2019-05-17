Bruce Weber promotes Jermaine Henderson, Shane Southwell on K-State coaching staff

Bruce Weber draws inspiration from Texas Tech’s Final Four run Bruce Weber draws inspiration from Texas Tech's Final Four run Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bruce Weber draws inspiration from Texas Tech's Final Four run

Kansas State’s newest assistant men’s basketball coach has a familiar face.

A month after K-State lost Chester Frazier to Virginia Tech, Bruce Weber filled the vacancy on his staff by promoting from within. The Wildcats’ new assistant coach is Jermaine Henderson, who spent the past two seasons serving as the team’s director of student-athlete development.

"Jermaine brings not only many years of experience both in recruiting and coaching, but he also has great people skills," Weber said in a statement. "He does an excellent job of communicating and relating to our players and their parents. He also bring great energy and enthusiasm on a daily basis."





Henderson emerged as a candidate for the job when Weber designated him as a recruiter during the spring evaluation period in late April.

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Henderson has 20 years of college coaching experience. He was mostly recently a full-time assistant under Gary Waters at Cleveland State. Before that, he worked at Missouri State and Miami (Ohio).

“It’s been a blessing coming to K-State and it’s hard to put into words what this opportunity means to me,” Henderson said. “I’m thankful for the chance that Coach Weber gave me a couple of years ago to join this program and now the vote of confidence to be promoted to assistant coach. I’m looking forward to getting to work and contributing wherever I can to help push this program forward.”

Henderson’s promotion also created room on Weber’s staff for former K-State guard Shane Southwell. After helping the Wildcats as a graduate assistant the past two seasons, he will now move into Henderson’s previous role as director of student-athlete development.

“I’m obviously blessed for the opportunity to continue my coaching career at my alma mater,” Southwell said. “It has been a rewarding experience the past two years as a graduate assistant and I’m exciting about taking this next step as the director of student-athlete development and helping our players off the court.”