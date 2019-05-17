Kansas State announces home-and-home basketball series with UNLV

Bruce Weber talks about Xavier Sneed’s NBA Draft decision Bruce Weber talks about Xavier Sneed's NBA Draft decision Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bruce Weber talks about Xavier Sneed's NBA Draft decision

The Kansas State men’s basketball team will play a nonconference game in Las Vegas next season.

K-State announced it agreed to a home-and-home series with UNLV on Friday, paving the way for the Wildcats and Rebels to face each other twice over the next two years.

The first game will played at Thomas and Mack Center on Nov. 9. The return game is set for Dec. 5, 2020 at Bramlage Coliseum.

“We’re excited about this home-and-home opportunity with a team the caliber of UNLV,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said. “Obviously, it will be a challenging game for us, especially on the road, against a team that will return a significant portion of their team under a new head coach (T.J. Otzelberger). But it will great to bring them back home to Bramlage Coliseum in 2020.”





UNLV is coming off a 17-14 season in which it finished tied for fourth in the Mountain West under former coach Marvin Menzies. The Rebels fired Menzies and hired Otzelberger from South Dakota State.

K-State and UNLV have played six times, with the Rebels holding a 4-2 advantage.

This series makes K-State’s upcoming nonconference basketball schedule more clear. The Wildcats will also host North Dakota State and Marquette this year. They will also join Bradley, Northwestern and Pittsburgh at the Fort Myers Tip-Off from Nov. 25-27 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Florida.