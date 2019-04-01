Maize basketball standout Caleb Grill visits K-State as his recruitment heats up

Caleb Grill is suddenly in demand.

Days after deciding to re-evaluate his recruiting options, the 6-foot-2 senior guard from Maize is now hearing from a number of prominent college basketball teams, including Kansas State, Iowa State, Creighton, Wisconsin, Illinois and Northwestern.

Grill took advantage of that attention by making a recruiting trip to K-State on Monday and scheduling another one at Iowa State for Tuesday. In between, he competed at a high school track meet.

“I’m very busy,” Grill said via text message.

He wasn’t sure what to expect when he withdrew his commitment from South Dakota State on Friday, but it seems like Grill will have options.





Grill originally chose South Dakota State over schools including Texas Tech, Nebraska and Washington State, but he had a change of heart when the coach who recruited him, TJ Otzelberger, took the UNLV job last week.

Though Grill signed with SDSU last fall, the school is likely to release him from his letter of intent if he chooses to enroll elsewhere following Otzelberger’s departure.

K-State presents a possible option close to home. The Wildcats didn’t recruit Grill heavily the first time around, but Bruce Weber and his coaching staff are now interested enough to show him around campus.

“I had a good time,” Grill said.

All 13 of Kansas State’s basketball scholarships are currently spoken for by incoming freshmen and players currently on the roster, but that isn’t stopping Bruce Weber from recruiting with an eye toward next season.

The Wildcats have been active on the recruiting trail since their NCAA Tournament loss to UC Irvine last week.

K-State offered a scholarship to 6-foot-5 shooting guard Asanti Price last week and has reached out to several graduate transfers, including Lehigh forward Pat Andree, William & Mary wing Justin Pierce and UNLV forward Shakur Juiston.

Weber has not offered a scholarship to Grill, but he’s only been back on the recruiting market for a few days. That could change.

Grill led Maize to its best season in school history as a senior. The multi-sport athlete guided the Eagles to the Class 5A semifinals while averaging 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He shot 48 percent from the floor and 35 percent from three-point range.