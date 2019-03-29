Bruce Weber looking to bolster K-State roster with grad transfers, 2019 recruits

All 13 of Kansas State’s basketball scholarships are currently spoken for by incoming freshmen and players currently on the roster, but that isn’t stopping Bruce Weber from recruiting with an eye toward next season.

The Wildcats have been active on the recruiting trail since their NCAA Tournament loss to UC Irvine last week.

For starters, Weber offered a scholarship to 6-foot-5 shooting guard Asanti Price on Wednesday in hopes of landing the three-star 2019 recruit from Columbia, S.C.

K-State also reached out to a pair of graduate transfers who just hit the market.

Blessed to receive a offer from Kansas State #gowildcats pic.twitter.com/vmAAIsOwsM — Asanti Price (@asaniprice1) March 28, 2019

One is Lehigh power forward Pat Andree. The 6-8 big averaged 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds last season while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from three-point range. He looks like the type of player who could potentially step into the lineup and help the Wildcats replace Dean Wade next season.

But getting Andree to Manhattan won’t be easy. He has also reportedly heard from Pittsburgh, Boston College, North Carolina State, TCU, Illinois, Rutgers and Southern California.

The other known grad transfer on K-State’s radar is William & Mary small forward Justin Pierce. The 6-7 swingman averaged 14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 46.4 percent last season. He appears to be in even higher demand than Andree, reportedly drawing interest from Gonzaga, Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, Illinois and Tennessee.

Pierce hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning to William & Mary as a senior, but the school is in the midst of a coaching change.

It’s too early to know exactly what the Wildcats will need to add to their roster as they prepare for next season. No K-State players have announced that they will transfer or turn pro, and the NCAA Tournament is still going. Teams are just now beginning to focus on the late signing period.

But change is inevitable in college basketball. Players look to transfer every season, and Weber is bracing for at least one potential roster alteration.

Weber has said he will encourage junior wing Xavier Sneed to test the professional waters and declare for the NBA Draft without hiring an agent, allowing him to return to school as a senior if he doesn’t project as a draft pick.

Sneed doesn’t currently have much NBA buzz (he’s a projected second-rounder in 2020), but his future is up in the air.

Some of K-State’s seldom used players like Nigel Shadd and James Love could also look for fresh starts elsewhere.

Weber, it seems, will be ready to react to any scenario.

He has also extended a scholarship offer to junior-college center Emmanuel Ugboh. The 6-11 big is averaging 12 points and 9.6 rebounds as a sophomore for Iowa Western Community College.

Other teams interested in Ugboh’s services are Arizona, Connecticut, LSU, Nebraska, Mississippi and Washington State.

It seems like Weber would like to add at least one transfer capable of helping the Wildcats next season, but he is also still looking at high school seniors.

Price might be the highest profile player K-State is currently recruiting from the prep ranks. He also has a scholarship offer from Georgia Tech and will visit the school on an official visit this weekend. The Wildcats have been in touch with him for months and decided to offer him earlier this week.

Ready to prove all my doubters wrong in college — Tyrin Lawrence (@tyrinlawrence) March 29, 2019

But he’s not the only one.

Atlanta shooting guard Tyrin Lawrence told K-State Online that Weber is actively recruiting him, but the Wildcats haven’t offered the three-star recruit a scholarship. The other teams looking at him are mid-majors.