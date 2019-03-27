Former K-State star receiver Jordy Nelson retires after a decade in the NFL

Jordy Nelson, one of the most explosive receivers in Kansas State history, retired from football after 10 successful seasons in the NFL on Wednesday.

His career comes to an end with 613 catches for 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns.

Nelson spent the bulk of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, where he formed an impressive link with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He played nine seasons with the Packers and helped them win the Super Bowl in 2010.

He finished his career with the Oakland Raiders, where he caught 63 passes for 739 yards and three touchdowns last season.

But before all that, he was a standout high school player at Riley County High School .... and then a star for K-State.

Nelson first joined the Wildcats as a walk-on in 2003 expecting to play defensive back. But he switched to receiver and thrived as he matured with Josh Freeman throwing him passes.

As a senior in 2007, he caught 122 passes for 1,606 yards and 11 touchdowns. That remains the top statistical season for a receiver in K-State history.

He was later selected in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Packers.

Neslon, who will turn 34 in late May, was recently released by the Oakland Raiders. He seemed willing to explore new options for another season of professional football but ultimately decided to retire.