New coordinator Courtney Messingham already putting his stamp on K-State’s offense

Courtney Messingham isn’t bringing any radical changes to Kansas State’s offense like an air-raid passing attack or a triple-option running scheme, but the Wildcats will look different with a new coordinator calling plays next season.

That much is already clear.

“Coach Messingham’s offense is very intriguing,” K-State receiver Wykeen Gill said. “That’s the word I would use for it, just a lot of extra motions, a lot of different looks and things we are throwing at people. It’s a lot of fun and exciting football.”

It’s also a work in progress. Messingham, who followed new K-State coach Chris Klieman from North Dakota State, has spent the majority of spring football practice installing new plays. He has a run-first mentality and plans to have quarterback Skylar Thompson under center 60 percent of the time next season, so his scheme feels familiar to the Wildcats. But Messingham utilizes shifts, pre-snap movement and misdirection that are different.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle

At North Dakota State, he generated most of the team’s yardage by running between the tackles with help from blocking tight ends and fullbacks. But he kept defenses off balance by throwing out of those same formations. The Bison averaged 286.2 rushing yards and 185.5 passing yards on their way to a FCS championship last season.

“The style of football we want to play truly goes through the offensive line,” Messingham said.

In time, he hopes for similar results at K-State.

Messingham says the teaching process has been “smooth, not rocky.” But, for now, K-State players are still learning.

SHARE COPY LINK Adam Holtorf says K-State practices have more energy under Chris Klieman

“There is a lot of progression that needs to happen so we can go play without thinking,” Messingham said. “That might not take place until 10 practices into fall camp before things start slowing down, because of the number of things that we do.”

Some players feel overwhelmed by the changes, but Messingham thinks K-State’s offense is heading in the right direction. He’s already impressed with a number of returning players.

He thinks Thompson is a skilled quarterback and leader, he thinks offensive linemen Scott Frantz, Adam Holtorf, Tyler Mitchell and Josh Rivas have the size and experience to open up holes, and he is downright impressed by K-State’s receivers.

K-State has more talent and depth at those positions than he ever had at North Dakota State. But he doesn’t have the same glowing reviews for running back, tight end or fullback.

“We are not as deep at tailback as we were at North Dakota State,” Messingham said. “So I am smart enough to understand you can’t put a square peg into a round hole. We are going to have to use the skills that each guy brings to the table while knowing the style of football we are going to play is similar to what we had at North Dakota State, so we might not play as many two tight end or fullback formations early.”

Messingham will try to win at K-State with an offense that goes against the grain compared to the rest of the Big 12. His keys to success revolve around “hard-nosed” players that protect the football and eliminate turnovers.

That’s nothing new for the Wildcats, but his methods are different enough to bring some excitement to spring football practices.

“That’s something every offensive lineman is going to start licking their chops over,” K-State center Adam Holtorf said. “The power run game is the epitome of physical, downhill football. I am excited to be running more of that, and I know all the other offensive linemen are too.”