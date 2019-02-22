Kansas State-Oklahoma State basketball lineups, tipoff time, TV info and a prediction

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the Oklahoma State Cowboys Big 12 basketball game on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

When/where: 3 p.m., Saturday, Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

TV/radio: ESPN2, KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

Projected lineups:

P No. Oklahoma State Ht. Yr. PPG F 14 Yor Anei 6-10 Fr. 6.9 F 12 Cameron McGriff 6-7 Jr. 12.9 G 21 Lindy Waters 6-6 Jr. 12.0 G 13 Isaac Likekele 6-4 Fr. 8.3 G 4 Thomas Dziagwa 6-4 Jr. 11.3 P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 14 Makol Mawien 6-9 Jr. 6.6 F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 Sr. 13.5 G 20 Xavier Sneed 6-5 Jr. 10.3 G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 Sr. 15.9 G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 Sr. 10.0

About Oklahoma State (10-16, 3-10 Big 12): Shortly after the Cowboys defeated TCU 68-61 on Monday, K-State basketball coach Bruce Weber found his coaching staff and informed them he had good news. Oklahoma State, he said, just gave them something to use as motivation with players. The Wildcats pulverized the Cowboys 75-57 earlier this season, a game that led to five straight losses for Oklahoma State. But Mike Boynton’s team was competitive in most of those games and finally broke through with a win over the Horned Frogs. Cameron McGriff remains the best scorer on the team. He could create problems for Dean Wade if he isn’t at full strength in this game. Lindy Waters has also come on strong, averaging 12 points.

About No. 23 Kansas State (20-6, 10-3 Big 12): The Wildcats were on pace to hand the Cowboys their most lopsided loss in the history of Gallagher-Iba Arena earlier this season before Weber pulled his starters with K-State leading by 30. The hardest thing about the rematch may be convincing players to take Oklahoma State seriously in the rematch. Perhaps wearing throwback lavender uniforms will help. K-State is coming off a 65-51 win at West Virginia. Cartier Diarra remains out with a broken finger on his shooting hand. Dean Wade and Kamau Stokes are expected to play through nagging injuries against Oklahoma State, but they didn’t practice this week.

Prediction: The Wildcats went 3-0 in their throwback lavender uniforms last season, and they will stay undefeated while wearing them this season. The Cowboys have been playing better of late, but they are simply no match for K-State at Bramlage Coliseum.



K-State 74, Oklahoma State 62.