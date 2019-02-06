Signing Day Tracker: Here’s an updated look at K-State’s 2019 recruiting class

Traditional signing day won’t be boring for the Kansas State Wildcats.
New football coach Chris Klieman and his staff have been active on the recruiting trail adding potentially valuable prospects to the team’s 2019 class. The Wildcats signed 15 new players during the early signing period in December, and they will add several more on Wednesday.
Four new players have already made their commitments official.
Joshua Youngblood, a play-making athlete from Tampa, Fla., was the first to ink with the Wildcats on Wednesday.
His highlight video shows Youngblood zooming by defenders as a quarterback, but he is expected to use that speed as a receiver for the Wildcats.
He received 44 scholarship offers, according to his Rivals page. Youngblood originally committed to Temple, but flipped to K-State in late January. He is the first high school player out of Florida to sign with the Wildcats since 2009.
Chicago defensive end Kenny Givens was the second signing of the day. He was eager to join the Wildcats after committing to them on Tuesday. He originally pledged to Toledo.
The Wildcats have also added much needed depth at running back with the additions of Thomas Grayson and Clyde Price.
Grayson comes to K-State from the same Tulsa high school as former Wildcats stars Tyler Lockett and Dante Barnett.
He chose K-State over Colorado, Nebraska and Texas Tech after rushing for 2,422 yards and 28 touchdowns as a high school football player.
Klieman made Price a recruiting priority for K-State and visiting him immediately after being hired.
Freshmen haven’t seen much immediate playing time over the years at K-State, but that could change next season as the Wildcats look to replace their top three running backs from last year.
K-State is expected to soon announce the addition of defensive tackle Matthew Pola-Mao. He announced his commitment to the Wildcats at a school ceremony on Wednesday morning in Chandler, Ariz.
The Wildcats are waiting to hear from several other undecided players as the day continues. Check back for updates.
Here is a look at the other football recruits K-State has signed so far:
K-State football signings
Player, Position, Height, Weight, Previous school (Hometown)
Joshua Youngblood, WR, 5-11, 170, Brkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.)*
Kenny Givens, DT, 6-4, 272, Hubbard (Chicago)*
Thomas Grayson, RB, 6-0, 190, Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Okla.)*
Clyde Price, RB, 6-1, 220, North Kansas City (Kansas City, Mo.)*
Cooper Beebe, OL, 6-3, 329, Piper (Kansas City, Kan.)
Jax Dineen, FB, 5-11, 230, Free State (Lawrence)
Khalid Duke, LB, 6-4, 225, Riverside Military Academy (Gainesville, Ga.)
Joe Ervin, RB, 5-10, 190, South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.)
Konner Fox, TE, 6-5, 225, Reagan (San Antonio)
Keenan Garber, WR, 6-0, 175, Free State (Lawrence)
James Gilbert, RB, 5-9, 198, Ball State (Indianapolis)
Marcus Hayes, DB, 6-0, 192, New Mexico (Rockford, Ill.)
Chris Herron, QB, 6-1, 192, Langham Creek (Houston, Texas)
William Jones, DB, 5-11, 170, Summit (Mansfield, Texas)
Jaren Lewis, QB, 6-3, 215, Battle (Columbia, Mo.)
Taylor Poitier, OL, 6-3, 258, Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)
Trevor Stange, OL, 6-3, 272, Coppell (Coppell, Texas)
Logan Wilson, DB, 5-11, 165, Bishop Dunne (Dallas)
Ty Zentner, K, 6-2, 200, Butler CC (Tecumseh, Kan.)
*Signed on Wednesday
Comments