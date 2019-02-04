New K-State football commit comes from same Tulsa high school as Tyler Lockett

Kansas State’s newest football commit is following in the footsteps of Tyler Lockett and Dante Barnett.

His name is Thomas Grayson. He is a 5-foot-11 running back from Tulsa, Okla., and he comes from the same high school (Booker T. Washington) as the top statistical receiver in K-State history (Lockett) and one of its most productive safeties in recent years (Barnett).

Grayson orally committed to the Wildcats on Monday with an announcement on social media following a weekend visit to campus.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

He chose K-State over an impressive list of other suitors that included Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. Grayson was formerly committed to Nebraska.

A three-star prospect, he will get an opportunity to contribute immediately.

Though it’s rare for a freshman to contribute heavily at K-State, Grayson is walking into a unique situation. Without a proven running back returning, new coach Chris Klieman will have no choice but to show trust in newcomers.

K-State lost its top three running backs (Alex Barnes, Dalvin Warmack, Justin Silmon) at the end of 2018, and Mike McCoy hasn’t played since the Cactus Bowl. Playing time will be up for grabs.

Grayson joins Clyde Price and Joe Ervin as running backs in K-State’s 2019 recruiting class. They will likely compete with Ball State graduate transfer James Gilbert for carries next season.

Many of them will probably see action. Klieman likes to run the ball and spread the carries around at North Dakota State. The Bison rushed for 4,476 yards on 670 attempts last season, with five different players receiving 80 or more touches.

If he turns out anything like Lockett or Barnett at K-State, Grayson will quickly enter the mix.

Grayson is expected to sign with the Wildcats on Wednesday.