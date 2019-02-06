K-State guard Barry Brown gives ‘shoutout’ to Brannen Greene after late dunk against KU

Barry Brown finally got his revenge.

When the Kansas State senior guard charged toward the basket for an uncontested dunk at the conclusion of the Wildcats’ 74-67 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum, he did so with payback on his mind.

“Shoutout Brannen Greene,” Brown said afterward.

He has a good memory. It was three years ago that Greene, a former KU wing, threw down a disrespectful dunk on the Wildcats that punctuated a 77-59 victory for the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse.

Final moments of the KU-K-State game. pic.twitter.com/Y1rhdOycJI — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) February 4, 2016

Brown was a freshman in February 2016, and K-State players were on their way to the handshake line as the final seconds ticked off the game clock when Greene opted to run up the score.

KU coach Bill Self had some choice words for his own player when that game was over.

“Brannen Greene, we’ve put up with him doing some stuff in the past, but that was probably the biggest (expletive) move I’ve ever had a player do during a game,” Self said then. “To dunk the ball like that when the other team, even their players are going, ‘How disrespectful to the game.’”

Brown made a mental note of Greene’s dunk, and tried to do the exact same thing on Tuesday with a K-State victory in hand.

He got the shot off a second too late, so it didn’t impact the final score or his stat line of 18 points and five assists, but his message was sent.

“No regret at all, man,” Brown said. “I remember my freshman year, they were beating us at KU by 15 and one of their players dunked at the end of the game, and the game was clearly over. So I just wanted to return the favor. That was the only thing going through my head.”