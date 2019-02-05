Breakthrough! K-State seniors get first win over KU with 74-67 victory in Manhattan

Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes and Dean Wade have led Kansas State to some memorable victories over the years, but this will rank right up there with any of them.

K-State’s three seniors paved the way for a 74-67 win against the Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum, and it clearly meant the world to them, their teammates and their fans.

Students camped out all day to get front-row seats for this game and the home crowd was electric all night. When it was over, the place went bonkers. Fans rushed the floor.

Wins over KU have been hard to come by in Manhattan. This was the first time K-State’s senior class had triumphed over their cross-state rivals, ending a streak of eight straight losses that dated back to the year they arrived on campus and began building the program into the NCAA Tournament regular and Big 12 contender it is today.

This felt like a watershed moment for them.

K-State (17-5, 7-2 Big 12) is now in sole possession of first place in the conference standings and in excellent position to dethrone Kansas (17-6, 6-4) as league champion after a 14-year run of winning at least a share of the Big 12 title.

The Wildcats got here with a mixture of big plays, timely shots, toughness, defense … and a windmill dunk from Cartier Diarra.

Brown led all scorers with 18 points, Wade thwarted KU’s zone defense with several key jumpers on his way to 12 points and Stokes got the Wildcats off to a blistering start by scoring the game’s first five points, but it was Diarra who put an exclamation mark on things.

The sophomore guard clinched the game with a windmill dunk in the final minute that gave the Wildcats a 69-61 lead and sent the home crowd into a frenzy.

K-State players began pounding their chests and pointing to the student section in celebration. They knew they were going to win. They had finally beaten the Jayhawks.

It wasn’t easy.

The Jayhawks led 33-30 at halftime and appeared in control behind an effective zone defense. But the Wildcats fought back behind their seniors.

Brown and Wade scored all of K-State’s points early in second half and personally guided K-State to a 14-5 run and a 44-38 lead. The Wildcats never looked back from there.

Dedric Lawson led the Jayhawks with 18 points and Devon Dotson added 13 to keep the score close most of the way, but K-State’s defense was too strong. The Wildcats forced the Jayhawks into 23 turnovers and scored 22 points off of them.

K-State controlled the end of the game and eventually pulled away. Bill Self even waved a white flag and subbed in reserves in the final minutes.

That was a big difference from the first half, which was quite the roller-coaster ride.

Let’s start with the highs. The Wildcats got off to a dream start when Kamau Stokes opened the game with five straight points and Wade followed with a three. K-State jumped off to an 8-1 lead and had forced the Jayhawks into turnovers on their first two possessions.

Even when KU players held onto the ball, it was difficult for them to find open looks. The Jayhawks seemed discombobulated, and KU coach Bill Self had to call timeout 3 minutes, 30 seconds into the game to settle down his team.

It’s rare for K-State to assert itself in the early going against its cross-state rival, especially at home, but the Wildcats were the superior team at the start of this game.

Early on, it seemed like this might finally be the time K-State seniors Brown, Stokes and Wade beat the Jayhawks. They entered the game 0-8 against Kansas.

Other than two quick fouls against starting center Makol Mawien, it was an ideal start for the Wildcats. Momentum was on their side, and the home crowd was roaring.

K-State stayed on top for much of the first half and took its biggest lead at 19-10. But the Jayhawks made an adjustment on defense that turned the tide in their favor.

The most notable shift occurred during the final 10 minutes of the first half. The Wildcats led 26-18 with 10:01 remaining and then closed the half on a 15-4 run thanks to a zone defense.

K-State has struggled mightily against zone this season, and it once again went on a scoring drought in the face of it here. With the Jayhawks packing defenders in the paint, the Wildcats missed 12 straight shots and didn’t make another field goal until Mike McGuirl drained a corner three with 41 seconds remaining.

Weber made some excellent adjustments at halftime, and the Wildcats went on to win. They are now in control of their destiny in the Big 12 race. And, for the first time, their seniors can say they have a winning streak over Kansas.