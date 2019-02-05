Chicago defensive end Kenny Givens commits to K-State as signing day approaches

The Kansas State football team added another member to its 2019 recruiting class on Tuesday.

Kenny Givens, a 6-foot-4 and 243-pound defensive end from Chicago, is the latest high school senior to pledge his services to the Wildcats. He orally committed to K-State with an announcement on social media.

Givens was previously committed to Toledo, but flipped to K-State following a weekend recruiting visit. New K-State coach Chris Klieman offered him a scholarship on Monday, and Givens quickly accepted.

A two-star prospect, according to Rivals, Givens also received recruiting interest from Wyoming and South Dakota.

He is expected to sign with the Wildcats when the traditional signing window begins on Wednesday.

K-State signed 15 recruits in December and will add a handful more this week.