K-State Wildcats land 2019 football recruits Joshua Youngblood, Clyde Price

The Kansas State football team added a pair of potential offensive playmakers to its 2019 recruiting class on Monday.

Joshua Youngblood, a 5-foot-11 athlete from Tampa, and Clyde Price, a 6-1 running back from Kansas City, both announced their intentions to play for the Wildcats next season with posts on social media.

They both appear capable of helping K-State move the chains in future years.

Youngblood is a two-star prospect with 44 scholarship offers, according to Rivals. He was previously comitted to Temple, but flipped to K-State after visiting campus over the weekend.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

He could play multiple positions for new coach Chris Klieman. Many of his best highlights from high school came with him lining up at running back, but he has the speed and hands to play receiver in college.

Price is also a two-star prospect, per Rivals. He chose the Wildcats over Bowling Green and Northern Iowa, but also received recruiting interest from Iowa this month.

When announcing his commitment, Price thanked K-State coaches for believing in him both as a football player and as a student capable of qualifying academically to play in the Big 12.

Klieman made both players an early recruiting priority after he was hired at K-State. Price was one of the first recruits he visited, and he jumped at the chance to speak with Youngblood. Klieman previously recruited him at North Dakota State.

Their commitments bring K-State’s 2019 recruiting class up to 19 members. The Wildcats previously signed 15 recruits during the early signing period in December.

Price and Youngblood are expected to sign during the traditional signing period in February.