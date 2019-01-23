Wichita running back Tyler Burns returns to K-State football roster after year away

A familiar name has returned to the Kansas State football roster.

Tyler Burns, a Wichita running back who graduated from Trinity Academy three years ago, is once again an active member of the Wildcats football team.

His addition could become a welcome sight for new coach Chris Klieman. The Wildcats are severely depleted at running back with the recent departures of Alex Barnes, Justin Silmon and Dalvin Warmack.

Burns, the younger brother of former K-State standout defensive back/kick returner Morgan Burns, originally enrolled at K-State as a three-star recruit in 2016. He spent his first year of college on the sideline with a redshirt, but starred on the scout team. He was the co-winner of the Wildcats’ Red Raider Award, presented annually to the top scout-team contributor. He then saw action in every game as a freshman, playing mainly on special teams but while also rushing for 30 yards on 10 carries. But he left the team before his sophomore season without explanation.

He is now ready to return to the Wildcats after a year away from the team as a walk-on.

It will be fascinating to see if he can help K-State in the backfield next season. Though he has been away from football, he has quality speed and rushed for 1,662 yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior in high school. He was rated as the state’s No. 8 prospect in 2015 by ESPN.com.

There was other roster activity on Wednesday.

K-State could soon potentially lose freshman defensive back E.J. Thomas. He announced Wednesday that he has added his name to the NCAA transfer portal. That decision doesn’t guarantee that he will follow through with his transfer plans, but K-State has removed him from the team’s active roster.

Thomas was a three-star recruit out of Atlanta and a member of K-State’s 2018 recruiting class.