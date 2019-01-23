Why former K-State running back Alex Barnes is confident in his NFL future

For Alex Barnes, the choice was easy.

Should he return to Kansas State for his final season of college football? Or should he turn pro early and try to make it as a NFL running back?

Many grapple with those questions before deciding on answers. The process can take weeks. But things felt much simpler for Barnes. After his junior season at K-State was complete, he quickly received feedback on his pro potential and then discussed his options with family in Pittsburg. His choice was clear and immediate.

“There were a lot of factors that went into that,” Barnes said during a phone interview. “I had a pretty special season. The stars kind of aligned in that regard. I was hearing some decent things from scouts, and I play the running back position. Nothing is ever really guaranteed. So why not make the most out of it while the opportunity is there?”

Barnes decided to turn pro in early December and announced his intentions shortly after K-State hired Chris Klieman as its new football coach, but they didn’t speak about his future. Barnes signed with an agent, Murphy McGuire, and never looked back.

“I made the decision that was best for me, my future and my family,” Barnes said, “and I did it on my time.”

It’s hard to argue with his chosen path. Barnes was an absolute workhorse for the Wildcats as a junior. He turned 256 carries into 1,355 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also catching 20 passes for 194 yards. He led the Big 12 in rushing and earned all-conference honors.

Barnes did it all for K-State, and he thinks that is enough to catapult him into the NFL.

“There isn’t much that I can’t do on the football field, in terms of playing running back,” Barnes said. “These coming months, it’s going to be about showing that to NFL scouts and evaluators, letting them know I am an all-purpose back and I can do whatever is asked of me.”

“If they do want me to be an all-around three-down back than that is what I will do, but if they have a need or a niche carved out for me, then I will do the best that I can doing that as well.”

So far, NFL evaluators have shared mixed opinions on when Barnes can expect a team to pick him in April. Some have informed him he has the talent to go as early as the third round. Others have said he may have to wait until the final rounds or even make it as an undrafted free agent.

He will get the chance to show NFL coaches and general managers what he is capable of close up in early March at K-State’s pro day. Barnes is also expecting to receive an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine.

His journey toward the NFL Draft has already begun. And he is taking it seriously. He has spent the past month training at the Michael Johnson Performance center outside of Dallas, and his daily routine consists of specially designed workouts, protein-packed meals and sleep.

It’s scary to think about how little body fat Barnes will have when that routine ends. At 6-foot-1 and 227 pounds, Barnes is already in pristine physical shape. His degree in kinesiology and summer work with professional trainers has given him a head start over other NFL Draft hopefuls.

“This is more about technical training and less about being in shape,” Barnes said. “I already have that foundation, so it’s more about being efficient in running mechanics, and getting down little techniques for all the various tests I will be doing at the combine and pro day.”

Barnes hopes to get his time on the 40-yard dash down to about 4.5 seconds and show NFL teams that he is a fluid runner in the 20-yard shuttle and three-cone drill. If he does that, he thinks he can improve his draft stock considerably and maybe even become an early-round pick.

He has already proven he can handle just about everything else. Barnes was a bruising runner for the Wildcats last season and seems ready for the next level. He eclipsed 100 yards in seven games and erupted for 250 against Baylor.

He struggled at times as a blocker in pass protection and lacked breakaway speed, but he’s working to improve in those areas.

Barnes thinks his experience at K-State will help him along the way. He spent his first season on the sideline with a redshirt and then fought for playing time as a freshman, despite averaging 7.9 yards per run. He was better, but not dominant, as a sophomore.

Then everything came together.

“It was just confidence,” Barnes said. “Confidence in not only myself, but confidence in the scheme and knowing that a hole was going to be there. It was just up to me to find it and make the most of every opportunity that I got. That’s the most important lesson I learned at K-State. When the opportunity is there, you have to be ready to take advantage. That’s what I did my whole career and that is what I plan to do continue doing moving forward.”