Defensive coordinator Ted Monachino leaves K-State for NFL job with Chicago Bears

Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman is officially on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator.

Ted Monachino, the man he hired late last month to call defensive plays for the Wildcats, is leaving for a different job before coaching in a single game at K-State.

The Chicago Bears announced Monday that they hired Monachino as a senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach. The Bears reportedly began showing interest in Monachino last week after they brought in Chuck Pagano as defensive coordinator.

Monachino previously served as defensive coordinator under Pagano when they were both with the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 and 2017. They will now reunite in Chicago.

Klieman hired Monachino as K-State’s defensive coordinator in late December. He was previously serving as a senior defensive analyst for the Missouri Tigers, but he has a long history of coaching in the NFL.

Monachino leaves K-State after working for less than one month under Klieman.

The Wildcats were set to pay Monachino $525,000 during his first season as defensive coordinator. He will walk away from that contract without any financial penalty. The deal featured no buyout if Monachino left K-State for a NFL job.