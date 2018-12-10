K-State football lands first commit of Chris Klieman era, hours after he was hired

The Chris Klieman effect is already evident.

Hours after Kansas State hired Klieman away from North Dakota State as its new football coach, the Wildcats received some good news on the recruiting front and picked up a commitment from Dallas defensive back Logan Wilson.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound cornerback from Bishop Dunne is K-State’s first commit of the Klieman era.

K-State assistants deserve the bulk of the credit for adding Wilson, a two-star athlete per Rivals, to the 2019 recruiting class. But adding Klieman as head coach likely had a positive impact on his decision.

Klieman was announced as K-State’s new football coach at 7 p.m. Monday. Wilson announced his commitment around 8:15.

At one time, Wilson was committed to play for Arizona. He also had scholarship offers from Iowa and several small schools in Texas.

Klieman will begin coaching at K-State after North Dakota’s run in the FCS playoffs comes to an end. He will be formally introduced at a news conference on Wednesday.

Recruiting will be a priority for Klieman when he arrives in Manhattan.

“We recruit against the power conference teams, not on a yearly basis but on a daily basis,” Klieman said Monday night on his radio show in Fargo, N.D. “We have a really good plan in place to be able to attract, and to get those kids to come play in our system.”