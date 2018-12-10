Kansas State hires Chris Klieman of North Dakota State as its new football coach

It took little more than a week for Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor to settle on his choice for a new football coach.

Chris Klieman, who has spent the past five seasons in charge at North Dakota State, will soon be on his way to Manhattan to replace Bill Snyder, who retired after a legendary 27-year run eight days ago.

Klieman agreed to a six-year contract with a starting base salary of $2.3 million that will increase by $200,000 each year.

“I’m very excited to have Chris Klieman lead our program,” Taylor said. “He is a perfect fit for us, both from a personal standpoint and as a head coach. He’s a tremendous teacher who I had the pleasure to hire at NDSU and watched him turn into a very successful coach. He will bring a ton of energy and excitement.”

Klieman, pronounced KLY-men, will take over the Wildcats after an incredibly successful stint with the Bison, where he guided them to a 67-6 record and three FCS national championships. His team recently defeated Colgate 35-0 to advance to the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs.

He was thought to be a leading contender for the K-State opening from the beginning, based on his shared history with Taylor.

When Taylor was the athletic director at North Dakota State, he promoted Klieman from defensive coordinator to head coach after Craig Bohl left for Wyoming. Klieman took over a FCS juggernaut good enough to beat K-State in 2013 and has since made it even better.

North Dakota State is viewed as the nation’s premier FCS team, producing NFL stars like Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Taylor and Klieman will now try to recreate that success together in Manhattan.

K-State may first have to sell Klieman to some of its fans, though. Many of them turned to social media and message boards to voice their displeasure over the prospect of hiring a FCS coach last week.

It is a difficult label for some to overcome.

Few coaches have made the jump straight from FCS to a power conference without first proving himself at a lower-tier FBS university. The ones that have produced mixed results.

Terry Allen (Northern Iowa to Kansas) and Paul Wulff (Eastern Washington to Washington State) were failed experiments. But Jim Tressel (Youngstown State to Ohio State), Frank Beamer (Murray State to Virginia Tech) and Jim Harbaugh (San Diego to Stanford) made their new schools look smart for taking a chance on them.

Klieman said he spoke with Taylor about the K-State opening late last week along with “six or seven” other candidates. The other coaches thought to be involved with the search were Troy’s Neal Brown and Memphis’ Mike Norvell. North Texas coach Seth Littrell withdrew his name from consideration on Friday.

Klieman is 51 years old. He also has coaching experience as an assistant at Kansas, Missouri State, Western Illinois and Northern Iowa.

He is coming off, arguably, his best season at North Dakota State. The Bison have been downright dominant this season, rolling to a 13-0 start. They were the top seed in the FCS playoffs and at least one rating system compares them to a top 25 team at the FBS level.

Jeff Sagarin, who ranks every FBS and FCS team together, currently ranks North Dakota State at No. 20. That’s two spots ahead of Texas and 32 spots ahead of K-State. The only Big 12 team ranked higher is Oklahoma.

Klieman has coached at North Dakota in some capacity for the past seven years, climbing the ranks up from a defensive backs coach.

He has made career jumps before. His next one will be his biggest yet.