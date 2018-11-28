K-State fans will have to wait at least another day for Bill Snyder’s decision

It was another quiet day at Kansas State.

K-State athletic director Gene Taylor hoped to meet with football coach Bill Snyder on Wednesday and discuss a number of topics, most importantly his future. But that meeting never transpired.

Taylor told The Eagle via text message on Wednesday afternoon that their meeting has been pushed back to another day. When might they reschedule? Taylor isn’t sure.

“Can’t promise tomorrow,” he said via text.

During an interview on Monday, Taylor said he hoped to meet with Snyder, K-State’s longtime football coach, on Wednesday, but stopped short of saying it would certainly happen.

“You never know with everybody’s schedule if we actually get to meet on Wednesday,” Taylor said Monday. “My day is pretty open. We’ll see. It will definitely happen this week.”

Taylor is giving Snyder a few days to decide whether he wants to retire or continue coaching. At the age of 79, and after 27 years on the job, Snyder’s future is the hottest topic within the fan base.

Snyder has won 215 games, been to 19 bowls and claimed two conference championships since arriving in Manhattan in 1989. But his future is more uncertain than ever coming off a 5-7 season in which the Wildcats failed to reach a bowl game for the first time since 2009.

K-State fans waited impatiently on Wednesday, hoping to hear a decision about Snyder’s future. But they will have to wait another day.

While that played out in Manhattan, other jobs across college football came open.

Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson announced that he will retire. The Yellow Jackets joined a growing list of schools searching for coaches. The other prominent openings are at Colorado, Texas Tech and Louisville.

If Snyder opts to retire, it would help the Wildcats if he announces his decision quickly so they can join the mix and begin publicly searching for a new coach. If he stays, time will still be of the essence, because signing day is approaching.

Earlier this week, Taylor used the phrase “the sooner the better” when discussing Snyder’s timeline.

For now, it looks like nothing will be decided before Thursday.