K-State football players stick together as they wait on Bill Snyder’s decision

Kansas State football players are used to the waiting game.

For several years now, they have finished each season wondering if Bill Snyder would return as their coach. Sometimes, he announced his decision quickly. Other times, he took a while.

Retirement speculation is currently at an all-time high, as the Wildcats are coming off their first losing regular season in a decade. So this week feels more uncertain than usual. Still, it is nothing new. K-State players know how to handle this.

“That is Coach’s decision,” sophomore quarterback Skylar Thompson said following a season-ending loss to Iowa State. “Really, all us players can do, and the current guys in the program, is sit back and control what we can control.

“We can’t sit here and worry about the future with Coach. He’s going to make the right decision for himself and his family. Whatever he decides to do, we’re not worried about that. I’m sure there are a lot of thoughts going through his head.”

K-State players are understandably curious about what the future holds for Snyder.

He is an iconic figure in Manhattan for all the work he has done with the Wildcats since arriving in 1989. He has 215 victories, 19 bowl appearances and two conference championships. K-State named its football stadium after him. But he can’t coach forever.

At the age of 79, perhaps it is time for him to move on to the next stage of his life. Or maybe a frustrating season will motivate him to return.

“I don’t know how he’s handling this,” junior defensive end Reggie Walker said. “That’s just him.”

Snyder met with players immediately following the team’s loss to Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium and then again on Monday at K-State’s football facility, but he didn’t share his coaching plans during either meeting.

His message was on par with what he has said after other losses over the years.

“Coach said it’s all like life, which is true,” senior right tackle Dalton Risner said. “You’ve got tough games like that when you’re doing things right and sometimes things don’t always go your way. You can’t be a little, spoiled brat about it. You have to realize in life things won’t go your way, either. He reiterated the fact that it’s life. That’s pretty much all you have to say.”

Snyder is expected to provide an answer later this week, potentially as early as Wednesday, after he meets with athletic director Gene Taylor. They plan to review the season together and then talk about the future.





Until then, K-State players can heed the advice Snyder provided at the conclusion of the season.

“All he said was, ‘Stick together,’” Walker said, “‘and be there for each other now more than ever.’”