Five Things to Know: Mississippi State v. K-State

By
Five things to know before the 18th ranked Mississippi Bulldogs take on the Kansas State Wildcats.
Kansas State University

K-State Wildcats football vs Mississippi State Bulldogs: Prediction, kickoff time, TV

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

September 08, 2018 06:00 AM

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan

TV: ESPN

Radio: KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

Line: Mississippi State by 8

Prediction

The point spread in this game seems too high. Yes, K-State struggled mightily against South Dakota and Mississippi State dominated Stephen F. Austin in last week, but those results will have little impact on this game. The last time the Wildcats came from behind to beat a FCS team in their opener (10-7 over Eastern Kentucky in 2011) they went on to win 10 games. It would be silly to write them off after one clunker. This will be a close game. Mississippi State is the better team, particularly on defense, but fans should expect a much stronger effort from K-State this week.

Mississippi State 28, K-State 24

