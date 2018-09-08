K-State Wildcats football vs Mississippi State Bulldogs: Prediction, kickoff time, TV

The details
Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan
TV: ESPN
Radio: KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City
Line: Mississippi State by 8
Prediction
The point spread in this game seems too high. Yes, K-State struggled mightily against South Dakota and Mississippi State dominated Stephen F. Austin in last week, but those results will have little impact on this game. The last time the Wildcats came from behind to beat a FCS team in their opener (10-7 over Eastern Kentucky in 2011) they went on to win 10 games. It would be silly to write them off after one clunker. This will be a close game. Mississippi State is the better team, particularly on defense, but fans should expect a much stronger effort from K-State this week.
Mississippi State 28, K-State 24
Comments