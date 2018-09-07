K-State athletics unveils plans for $230 million in facility upgrades

The Kansas State athletic department unveiled plans for $230 million worth of facility upgrades on Friday.
The upgrades are part of athletic director Gene Taylor’s master plan for facility improvements, which aims to renovate current athletic structures across K-State athletics, such as Bramlage Coliseum, and build new facilities for teams that require them, like volleyball.
Here are the highlights of the master plan:
- $85 million worth of renovations for Bramlage Coliseum.
- $29 million for renovations behind the south end zone at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
- $24.45 million for a new indoor football practice facility, which will be built on the east side of the football stadium and eliminate roughly 400 parking spots. An additional outdoor football practice field will be built north of the indoor facility.
- $17.5 million for a new volleyball arena.
- $14.5 million for a new indoor tennis center or $5.5 million for a soccer practice pavilion.
- $13 million for a new Olympic performance training facility.
- $12.5 million for an indoor track complex.
- $4.5 million in upgrades at Colbert Hills Golf Course.
“With the assistance of architect consultant HOK, our staff has been working on this plan for quite for some time and we are pleased to share our vision for the future of K-State Athletics and our facility infrastructure,” Taylor said in a release. “Our goal is to provide our teams the best facilities they need to compete for championships while doing so in a manner that makes sense for K-State, both financially and practically.”
The plan also calls for $10 million in upgrades to K-State’s soccer and baseball stadiums. But those projects are already underway.
K-State plans to fund these facility upgrades mostly with philanthropic gifts from donors, but Taylor said the Wildcats might also “supplement funding plans through operating revenues depending on the annual financial performance of the department.”
It is unclear which of these projects will take priority.
“It is important to remember that this is a 10-15-year facilities vision that encompasses all our sports programs,” Taylor said. “We will develop plans for our next facility campaign relatively quickly and announce those in greater detail later this year.”
Like any facility time line, fundraising will dictate when groundbreaking ceremonies occur.
The biggest upgrades will be noticeable at Bramlage Coliseum, where K-State hopes to add a new grand entry on the west side of the current structure and add a mid-level interior concourse walkway inside the basketball arena.
K-State will also give its football stadium a face lift with a new covered structure behind the south end zone. Renderings of the project call for the current video board to be removed in that area and replaced by two video boards on the southeast and southwest corners of the stadium, mirroring the video boards to the northeast and northwest.
A new volleyball arena will replace Ahearn Fieldhouse, which lacks air conditioning and convenient parking.
Plans call for the new volleyball facility to be built east of Bramlage Coliseum and north of the baseball stadium. Fans will be able to use the parking lot west of the football stadium for matches.
