K-State Q&A: Alex Delton, Skylar Thompson, short kickers and Big 12 celebrations

It’s time for another K-State Q&A.
No lead-in words from me this week. Let’s jump straight into your questions and get ready for football season. Thanks, as always, for your participation.
Does the QB that starts game 1 start game 2?— Kevin hampton (@Kbhampton13) August 30, 2018
Depends on if the QB who starts against South Dakota goes on to have a better game than the QB who comes off the bench against South Dakota.
My guess is Skylar Thompson will take the first snap on Saturday. Talk all you want about the word “or” separating him and Alex Delton on K-State’s depth chart, but I think Thompson’s name being listed first is a dead giveaway he’s the guy. For most of preseason camp, insiders said Alex Delton had the edge. The consensus switched to Thompson late.
By not officially announcing a starter, Snyder could still go either way at kickoff. But it doesn’t really matter who starts, in my opinion. Both quarterbacks are going to play, and I think the competition remains ongoing. Thompson is a better passer than Delton, but it’s hard for Delton to showcase his running skills in practice, where quarterbacks are protected from tackles. If he torches South Dakota on the ground, that could really help his cause. Thompson was Captain Comeback last season. Is he ready to deliver for a full four quarters? If he proves he can against South Dakota, that boosts his chances.
The next two weeks might be more meaningful than an offseason of practices in this QB derby. If Delton or Thompson impresses against Mississippi State, he will be the starter, especially if he leads K-State to a win.
Until then, I will say this. Above all else, Snyder wants his quarterbacks to make the right reads and manage an offense. The QB who makes the fewest mistakes against South Dakota might have the edge against Mississippi State.
With the strong running back group & line we have would you prefer the better running or passing QB be the starter?— Kirk Bouray (@klbbouray) August 30, 2018
I fully endorse an offense that features Alex Barnes as a featured running back and its quarterback as a passer more than a complementary runner.
There could be some value in having the superior running QB on the field for zone-read plays. And with K-State limited some at receiver, that might be something it features quite a bit. But Justin Silmon and Dalvin Warmack are both better runners than Delton and Thompson.
You don’t see Snyder asking his running backs to throw passes instead of the quarterbacks. Doesn’t make a ton of sense to take the ball out of Barnes’ hands so a QB can run with it all day.
what game will yield the largest margin of victory for the Kansas State SnyderCats?— Real MVP of K-State Q&A (@C_nrad) August 30, 2018
I don’t think it will be this game. Too many unknowns as the opener and South Dakota is solid for a FCS team.
You might think I’m going to pick KU, but you would be wrong. The Jayhawks have covered the spread against K-State in each of the past two seasons.
Give me UTSA in Week 3. The Road Runners will be coming off games against Arizona State and Baylor. Me thinks they will be out of gas/beat up and ripe for a steamrolling when they arrive in Manhattan.
Who is shorter ? The new kicker, or one of the Grammatica brothers?— Larry Ross (@BowTieMetal) August 30, 2018
The Gramatica brothers are giants compared to Blake Lynch.
Giants!
Martin Gramatica is 5-foot-8. Bill Gramatica is 5-foot-10.
Lynch is 5-foot-5. And Snyder says that is only when he stands on a brick wall. K-State’s celebrations after field goals this season are going to be amazing.
Will Snyder let offense use the whole playbook Saturday?— Froggy V (@PoolFroggy) August 30, 2018
No. That’s the short answer.
Here’s the long answer: Hell no.
Not with Mississippi State coming to town next week. The offense might not be as vanilla as a McDonald’s ice cream cone, but there won’t be any toppings.
This may be overly specific, but do you have any insight as to how the punt and kick returners are chosen? Seems like a tough thing to simulate at true full speed multiple times in practice in order to decide— dan youngman (@danyoungman) August 30, 2018
If you want to be the punt returner, you better be able to cleanly catch punts. If you want to be the kick returner, you better be able to do the same on kickoffs.
I don’t know exactly what else K-State looks for there, other than speed. The position takes poise and vision. But the process probably comes down to who can run fast and who can catch.
Isaiah Zuber and Duke Shelley (this year’s return specialists) are both very fast and sure-handed.
Have you seen the MAC Jolly Roger flag? After every non-con win or bowl win said winning school will hoist the flag above their stadium until their next game. I think that’s pretty badass. What would the Big XII version of this be?— scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) August 30, 2018
I’m down for a conference-wide celebration from the Big 12.
If someone in Manhattan thinks enough of the SEC to stick two huge flags on the bed of his truck and flash them as he drives across town (keep your eyes peeled for this red truck, it’s quite the sight) then the Big 12 should have something cool like the MAC to invoke league pride.
What if each school was assigned a unique Big 12 flag (purple for K-State, orange for Oklahoma State and so on) and after every win the mascot runs it to midfield or takes it on a victory lap?
Maybe a 12-gun salute? Or how about a Big 12 chain for a selected player to wear after wins?
Perhaps Bob Bowlsby should hire a prominent rapper to write a Big 12 song, complete with music video, to play afterward.
I think one of those could work. Sadly, none are probably as good as what MACtion already has.
related: if K-State were to have helmet stickers(god forbid) what would it be?— Real MVP of K-State Q&A (@C_nrad) August 30, 2018
A few suggestions:
- Phil the bobcat
- Claws
- Family wood plank
- Bill Snyder’s shoes
- Dollar sign
- Sunflowers
Arrrowhead’s new Tailgate Policy: For or Against? Do you think we could see this coming soon to KSU?— Robbie Collins (@RCSings) August 30, 2018
Very much against.
For some, tailgating is the main attraction at Arrowhead. Same in Manhattan. Why would you tell people they can’t do it once the game begins? What if you want to tailgate beforehand and watch some or all of the game from the parking lot? Now they’re saying you can’t do it. Makes no sense to me.
Doubt K-State, or any team with a prominent tailgating scene, will follow suit.
What’s your biggest pet peeve on a football/basketball game day when you’re trying to work? Is it hard to balance being at a great game for work but also wanting to just watch?— Connor Schmidling (@CSchmidling) August 24, 2018
My biggest pet peeve is when people ask me silly things like what tailgate I’m going to before the game, what beer I’m drinking during the game and if I can meet up for dinner 30 minutes the game ends. I have a great job that sometimes doesn’t feel like work, but it’s still work. There’s no tailgating or beer involved. And I’m usually one of the very last people out of the stadium, sometimes three hours after the game ends. My gameday experience is nothing like the average fan’s.
But I get the feeling you’re not actually asking about my pet peeve. You’re wondering more about what it’s like to write/work while an amazing game is going on. If that’s what you’re asking, let me say it can be a drag, especially on deadline. When your editor wants a story the moment a game ends and the clock is winding down with the score tied, it’s impossible to soak up the atmosphere or appreciate what’s happening. You just kind of panic until the words come to you. Then you sprint to the press conference and hope you’re not late.
Deleting a perfectly written opening sentence you wrote at the end of the third quarter, because the game changed in the fourth quarter, is also quite annoying. Makes you resent comebacks. Don’t believe me? Ask my old pal Ken Corbitt. I don’t think anyone hated comebacks more than him.
How do media members pass the time during lightning delays (aside from listening to Kurtz talk about how he's pulling off a bowtie with shorts)?— Jeff Burkhart (@jeff_burkhart) August 30, 2018
Little known fact about Snyder Family Stadium: They have a secret Dave & Buster’s style arcade room in the press box that is open to media during rain delays. Last year, I set the high score on Big Buck Hunter and finished third in laser tag.
That’s what I wish happened, anyway.
The press box is a boring place during weather delays. Not going to lie. A Netflix subscription helps. You’re always rooting for other good games on the TV and a new round of snacks at the buffet. If the delay stretches too long, we all turn into meteorologists and huddle around a screen with the latest radar map.
Unfortunately, there is a chance of thunderstorms Saturday evening. Hope you didn’t jinx us all with this question.
KU has lost 46 straight road games. Will they come into Manhattan with a very impressive 50 game losing streak or will they win @ Central Michigan, Baylor, West Virginia, or Texas Tech? pic.twitter.com/u6z4weRQZk— Jordan Smith (@Jordan_ICT) August 30, 2018
Jesse Newell seems confident KU will have a shot at Central Michigan. He’s even predicted the Jayhawks to win.
He would know better than me. I will say this, though: That’s their only shot at ending the streak this year. They won’t beat any Big 12 teams on the road.
KSU Women's VB and Soccer are off to great starts to the season. What is your forecast for them in Conference competition?— Matthew Leo Birzer (@PowercatEng) August 30, 2018
How about the soccer team starting 3-0 and receiving votes in the top 25? That’s a heck of an accomplishment for a team that is still in its infancy.
Volleyball also showed some serious resolve to travel all the way to Hawaii and sweep the Rainbow Warriors after being cooped up in a hotel, because of a freak hurricane hitting the islands.
Kudos to both squads for their hot starts. I think it’s still a bit of a stretch to expect either team to make the NCAA Tournament, but it’s a promising sign. We will find out more about both as they play tougher competition. K-State soccer didn’t fair so well against Santa Clara last night.
